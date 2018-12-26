Taikisha : Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors

[Translation]

December 26, 2018

Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December

26, 2018, to change representative directors as follows:

1. Reason for Changes To further strengthen management of the Company.

2. Details of Changes Name New Position Current Position Toshiaki Shiba Director Representative Director, President Corporate Officer Koji Kato Representative Director, President Corporate Officer Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer Hiroshi Mukai Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer Director, Executive Corporate Officer

3. Profile of New Representative Director Please refer to the attachment.

4. Scheduled Effective Date April 1, 2019 Representative Director, President Corporate Officer, Toshiaki Shiba will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2019 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.

(Attachment) Profile of New Representative Directors Name: Koji Kato Date of birth: June 12, 1955 (63-year-old) Education March 1978 Graduated Faculty of Engineering, Department of Environmental and Sanitary Engineering, Kyoto University Career summary:

April 1978

June 2005

April 2007

April 2009

April 2010

June 2010

April 2012

April 2013

April 2014

April 2016

April 2017

April 2018

Number of shares held: 9,200

Joined the Company Director

Assistant to Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division

Corporate Officer, General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of Environment, and General Manager, Corporate Planning Office

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of CSR Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR

Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR

Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer, supervising Administrative Management Headquarters

Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer (current position)

Name: Hiroshi Mukai Date of birth: October 10, 1953 (65-year-old) Education March 1974 Graduated Mechanical Engineering Course, National Institute of Technology, Nara College Career summary: April 1974 Joined the Company April 2012 Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka Branch Office, Green Technology System Division