Taikisha : Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors

[Translation]
December 26, 2018
Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors
Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December
-
26, 2018, to change representative directors as follows:
-
1. Reason for Changes
To further strengthen management of the Company.
-
2. Details of Changes
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
Toshiaki Shiba
|
Director
|
Representative Director, President Corporate Officer
|
Koji Kato
|
Representative Director, President Corporate Officer
|
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer
|
Hiroshi Mukai
|
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer
|
Director, Executive Corporate Officer
-
3. Profile of New Representative Director Please refer to the attachment.
-
4. Scheduled Effective Date April 1, 2019
Representative Director, President Corporate Officer, Toshiaki Shiba will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2019 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.
|
(Attachment)
|
Profile of New Representative Directors
|
Name:
|
Koji Kato
|
Date of birth:
|
June 12, 1955 (63-year-old)
|
Education
|
March 1978 Graduated Faculty of Engineering, Department of
|
Environmental and Sanitary Engineering, Kyoto University
Career summary:
April 1978
June 2005
April 2007
April 2009
April 2010
June 2010
April 2012
April 2013
April 2014
April 2016
April 2017
April 2018
Number of shares held: 9,200
Joined the Company Director
Assistant to Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division
Corporate Officer, General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division
Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division
Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division
Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of Environment, and General Manager, Corporate Planning Office
Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of CSR Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR
Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer, supervising Administrative Management Headquarters
Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer (current position)
|
Name:
|
Hiroshi Mukai
|
Date of birth:
|
October 10, 1953 (65-year-old)
|
Education
|
March 1974 Graduated Mechanical Engineering Course, National
|
Institute of Technology, Nara College
|
Career summary:
|
April 1974 Joined the Company
|
April 2012 Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka Branch
|
Office, Green Technology System Division
|
April 2014
|
Senior Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka Branch
|
Office, Green Technology System Division
|
April 2015
|
Managing Corporate Officer, Vice General Manager,
|
Green Technology System Division
|
June 2015
|
Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Vice General
|
Manager, Green Technology System Division
|
April 2016
|
Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General
|
Manager, Green Technology System Division
|
April 2017
|
Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief General
|
Manager, Green Technology System Division (current
|
position)
|
Number of shares held: 7,200