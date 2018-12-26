Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taikisha : Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 08:40am CET

[Translation]

December 26, 2018

Announcement of Changes of Representative Directors

Taikisha Ltd. (the "Company") has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on December

  • 26, 2018, to change representative directors as follows:

  • 1. Reason for Changes

    To further strengthen management of the Company.

  • 2. Details of Changes

    Name

    New Position

    Current Position

    Toshiaki Shiba

    Director

    Representative Director, President Corporate Officer

    Koji Kato

    Representative Director, President Corporate Officer

    Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer

    Hiroshi Mukai

    Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer

    Director, Executive Corporate Officer

  • 3. Profile of New Representative Director Please refer to the attachment.

  • 4. Scheduled Effective Date April 1, 2019

    Representative Director, President Corporate Officer, Toshiaki Shiba will retire from the position of Director at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June, 2019 and then assume the position of Executive Adviser of the Company.

(Attachment)

Profile of New Representative Directors

Name:

Koji Kato

Date of birth:

June 12, 1955 (63-year-old)

Education

March 1978 Graduated Faculty of Engineering, Department of

Environmental and Sanitary Engineering, Kyoto University

Career summary:

April 1978

June 2005

April 2007

April 2009

April 2010

June 2010

April 2012

April 2013

April 2014

April 2016

April 2017

April 2018

Number of shares held: 9,200

Joined the Company Director

Assistant to Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division

Corporate Officer, General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General Manager, Green Technology System Division, and General Manager, Engineering Planning Dept., Green Technology System Division

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of Environment, and General Manager, Corporate Planning Office

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Corporate Planning Headquarters and in charge of CSR Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR

Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief Executive, Administrative Management Headquarters and in charge of CSR

Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer, supervising Administrative Management Headquarters

Representative Director, Executive Vice President Corporate Officer (current position)

Name:

Hiroshi Mukai

Date of birth:

October 10, 1953 (65-year-old)

Education

March 1974 Graduated Mechanical Engineering Course, National

Institute of Technology, Nara College

Career summary:

April 1974 Joined the Company

April 2012 Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka Branch

Office, Green Technology System Division

April 2014

Senior Corporate Officer, General Manager, Osaka Branch

Office, Green Technology System Division

April 2015

Managing Corporate Officer, Vice General Manager,

Green Technology System Division

June 2015

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Vice General

Manager, Green Technology System Division

April 2016

Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Chief General

Manager, Green Technology System Division

April 2017

Director, Executive Corporate Officer, Chief General

Manager, Green Technology System Division (current

position)

Number of shares held: 7,200

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42aWEMA BANK : Zenith Bank leads 9M 2018 profit race
AQ
03:42aYES BANK : to use data analytics to offer right mix of products
AQ
03:42aHSBC : Malaysia receives approval to sell stake in life arm
AQ
03:42aFATE THERAPEUTICS INC : (FATE) Director Sells $1,222,214.00 in Stock
AQ
03:42aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : scouts for land in Haryana to shift Gurgaon plant
AQ
03:42aNAGARJUNA FERTILIZERS AND CHEMICALS : restarts production of Urea
AQ
03:41aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018
AQ
03:38aPETRONET LNG : recasts gas supply deal with RasGas
AQ
03:36aNICOLA MINING : Closes Flow-through Financing
AQ
03:36aMAX INDIA : Healthcare poised to grow at fast pace in India, says KKR CEO Sanjay Nayar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5U.S. oil edges up after tumbling to lowest since June 2017 on economy fears
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.