Taikisha : Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020
08/09/2019 | 02:56am EDT
Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020
August 9, 2019
The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.
(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)
Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.
Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Representative……
Koji Kato, President and Representative Director
Contact…………… Masanori Nakagawa, Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Administrative Management
TEL………………
(03)5338 - 5052
URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/
Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments
Supplemental materials prepared for financial results
：
None
Briefing session of financial results
1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)
Sales
|
|
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
million yen
|
June 30, 2019
46,394
2,326
2,306
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
49,089
2,554
2,805
|
(Note) Comprehensive
income
|
135 million yen
Profit attributable
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
per share
per share (Diluted)
Three months ended
yen
|
June 30, 2019
51.33
June 30, 2018
51.51
(2)
Consolidated financial position
|
As of
million yen
June 30, 2019
203,927
March 31, 2019
223,080
(Note) Shareholders' Equity
As of
June 30, 2019
106,699 million yen
2. Dividends
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year End
Total
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
|
|
|
－
66.00
|
|
Year ending March 31,
2020 (Forecast)
30.00
－
70.00
|
(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
Profit attributable
Profit attributable
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of parent
|
|
Half year
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
110,600
|
11.9
|
5,900
|
73.7
|
6,400
|
65.1
|
4,200
|
361.5
|
123.28
|
Full year
|
239,000
|
6.0
|
14,600
|
4.0
|
15,300
|
1.4
|
9,700
|
9.7
|
284.72
(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
: None
|
|
|
: None
|
|
|
: None
|
(4) Number of shares issued (common shares)
(i)
Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2019
35,082,009 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of period
As of June 30, 2019
1,013,293
shares
As of March 31, 2019
1,013,293
shares
|
(iii) Average number of shares during the period
Three months ended June 30, 2019
34,068,716
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2018
34,068,992
shares
Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.
1 Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,107
35,407
|
Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction
104,705
99,743
|
contracts and other
Securities
1,000
1,000
|
Costs on uncompleted construction contracts
2,807
4,919
|
Raw materials and supplies
396
419
|
Other
8,379
11,106
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(428)
(457)
|
Total current assets
168,968
152,139
|
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
10,333
10,337
|
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,332
1,300
|
Other
3,318
3,165
|
Total intangible assets
4,650
4,466
|
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
29,378
27,010
|
Net defined benefit asset
5,912
5,692
|
Other
3,891
4,334
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(53)
(53)
|
Total investments and other assets
39,128
36,984
|
Total non-current assets
54,111
51,787
|
Total assets
223,080
203,927
|
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other
55,835
50,910
|
Short-term loans payable
10,892
3,771
|
Income taxes payable
2,711
352
|
Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts
14,778
16,576
|
Provision for bonuses
－
967
|
Provision for warranties for completed construction
787
800
|
Provision for loss on construction contracts
407
360
|
Provision for directors' bonuses
154
－
|
Other
13,225
8,927
|
Total current liabilities
98,791
82,665
|
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
3,076
2,279
|
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
62
39
|
Net defined benefit liability
1,370
1,550
|
Other
6,127
5,949
|
Total non-current liabilities
10,638
9,819
|
Total liabilities
109,430
92,485
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,455
6,455
|
Capital surplus
7,244
7,244
|
Retained earnings
84,984
84,484
|
Treasury shares
(2,476)
(2,476)
|
Total shareholders' equity
96,208
95,708
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
11,842
10,240
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
2
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
164
486
|
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
572
260
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
12,578
10,990
|
Non-controlling interests
4,862
4,742
|
Total net assets
113,649
111,441
|
Total liabilities and net assets
223,080
203,927
Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements
Millions of yen
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
|
Apr. 1, 2018 - Jun. 30, 2018
Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019
|
|
Net sales of completed construction contracts
49,089
46,394
|
Cost of sales of completed construction contracts
41,627
39,104
|
Gross profit on completed construction contracts
7,461
7,289
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,907
4,963
|
Operating income
2,554
2,326
|
Non-operating income
Interest income
83
68
|
Dividend income
211
220
|
Real estate rent
26
26
|
Foreign exchange gains
2
－
|
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
－
0
|
Other
69
54
|
Total non-operating income
393
369
|
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
52
54
|
Rent expenses on real estates
5
6
|
Foreign exchange losses
－
234
|
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
0
－
|
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
58
76
|
Other
25
18
|
Total non-operating expenses
142
389
|
Ordinary income
2,805
2,306
|
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
2
1
|
Total extraordinary income
2
1
|
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
7
3
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
－
0
|
Total extraordinary losses
7
3
|
Profit before income taxes
2,800
2,304
|
Income taxes-current
251
273
|
Income taxes-deferred
668
301
|
Total income taxes
920
575
|
Profit
1,880
1,729
|
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
125
(19)
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,754
1,748
Disclaimer
Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:55:09 UTC
