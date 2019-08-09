Taikisha : Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

August 9, 2019

The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Name of company… Taikisha Ltd. Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Code……………… 1979 Representative…… Koji Kato, President and Representative Director Contact…………… Masanori Nakagawa, Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Administrative Management Headquarters Chief Exective TEL……………… (03)5338 - 5052 URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/ Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report ： August 14, 2019 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments ： － Supplemental materials prepared for financial results ： None Briefing session of financial results ： None 1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019) (Round down to one million yen) (1) Consolidated operating results (% indicates increase ratio over previous year) Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % June 30, 2019 46,394 (5.5) 2,326 (8.9) 2,306 (17.8) 1,748 (0.3) June 30, 2018 49,089 13.2 2,554 407.8 2,805 356.1 1,754 561.9 (Note) Comprehensive income Three months ended June 30, 2019 135 million yen (91.4)% Three months ended June 30, 2018 1,573 million yen (26.8)% Profit attributable Profit attributable to owners of parent to owners of parent per share per share (Diluted) Three months ended yen yen June 30, 2019 51.33 － June 30, 2018 51.51 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity capital ratio As of million yen million yen % June 30, 2019 203,927 111,441 52.3 March 31, 2019 223,080 113,649 48.8 (Note) Shareholders' Equity As of June 30, 2019 106,699 million yen As of March 31, 2019 108,787 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q 2Q 3Q Year End Total (annually) Year ended yen yen yen yen yen March 31, 2019 － 25.00 － 66.00 91.00 March 31, 2020 － Year ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast) 30.00 － 70.00 100.00

(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year) Profit attributable Profit attributable Sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of parent to owners of parent per share Half year million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen 110,600 11.9 5,900 73.7 6,400 65.1 4,200 361.5 123.28 Full year 239,000 6.0 14,600 4.0 15,300 1.4 9,700 9.7 284.72

(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None