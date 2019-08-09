Log in
Taikisha : Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

08/09/2019 | 02:56am EDT

Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020

August 9, 2019

The following statements are an English translation of the original Japanese document.

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.)

Name of company… Taikisha Ltd.

Stock Exchange…… First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code……………… 1979

Representative……

Koji Kato, President and Representative Director

Contact…………… Masanori Nakagawa, Director, Managing Corporate Officer, Administrative Management

Headquarters Chief Exective

TEL………………

(03)5338 - 5052

URL……………… https://www.taikisha.co.jp/

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly report

August 14, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results

None

Briefing session of financial results

None

1. Consolidated Operating Performance (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)

(Round down to one million yen)

(1)

Consolidated operating results

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Three months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

June 30, 2019

46,394

(5.5)

2,326

(8.9)

2,306

(17.8)

1,748

(0.3)

June 30, 2018

49,089

13.2

2,554

407.8

2,805

356.1

1,754

561.9

(Note) Comprehensive

income

Three months

ended June 30, 2019

135 million yen

(91.4)%

Three months ended June 30, 2018

1,573 million yen

(26.8)%

Profit attributable

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

per share

per share (Diluted)

Three months ended

yen

yen

June 30, 2019

51.33

June 30, 2018

51.51

(2)

Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

As of

million yen

million yen

%

June 30, 2019

203,927

111,441

52.3

March 31, 2019

223,080

113,649

48.8

(Note) Shareholders' Equity

As of

June 30, 2019

106,699 million yen

As of March 31, 2019

108,787 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year End

Total

(annually)

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

March 31, 2019

25.00

66.00

91.00

March 31, 2020

Year ending March 31,

2020 (Forecast)

30.00

70.00

100.00

(Note) Revisions to forecast of dividends : None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(% indicates increase ratio over previous year)

Profit attributable

Profit attributable

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

per share

Half year

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

yen

110,600

11.9

5,900

73.7

6,400

65.1

4,200

361.5

123.28

Full year

239,000

6.0

14,600

4.0

15,300

1.4

9,700

9.7

284.72

(Note) Revisions to forecast of earnings : None

- 1 -

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation)

: None

(2)

Adoption of particular accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(i)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards etc.

: None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

: None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(iv)

Restatements

: None

(4) Number of shares issued (common shares)

(i)

Number of shares issued at the end of period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2019

35,082,009 shares

As of March 31, 2019

35,082,009 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of period

As of June 30, 2019

1,013,293

shares

As of March 31, 2019

1,013,293

shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period

Three months ended June 30, 2019

34,068,716

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2018

34,068,992

shares

  • Notice of status of implementation for quarterly review procedures
    This financial report is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation about the proper use of consolidated forecasts and other notes
    Data and forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on current information as of today, and may change depending upon various factors. The data and assumptions do not mean guaranteeing accomplishment of goals and projections, and may be changed at any time without notice. Consequently, the Company ask you to use this information at your discretion based upon your own judgment and information you may obtain through other sources. The company will not be liable for any damages that result from the use of this information.

- 2 -

1 Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,107

35,407

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction

104,705

99,743

contracts and other

Securities

1,000

1,000

Costs on uncompleted construction contracts

2,807

4,919

Raw materials and supplies

396

419

Other

8,379

11,106

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(428)

(457)

Total current assets

168,968

152,139

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

10,333

10,337

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,332

1,300

Other

3,318

3,165

Total intangible assets

4,650

4,466

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

29,378

27,010

Net defined benefit asset

5,912

5,692

Other

3,891

4,334

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(53)

(53)

Total investments and other assets

39,128

36,984

Total non-current assets

54,111

51,787

Total assets

223,080

203,927

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable, accounts payable for construction contracts and other

55,835

50,910

Short-term loans payable

10,892

3,771

Income taxes payable

2,711

352

Advances received on uncompleted construction contracts

14,778

16,576

Provision for bonuses

967

Provision for warranties for completed construction

787

800

Provision for loss on construction contracts

407

360

Provision for directors' bonuses

154

Other

13,225

8,927

Total current liabilities

98,791

82,665

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

3,076

2,279

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

62

39

Net defined benefit liability

1,370

1,550

Other

6,127

5,949

Total non-current liabilities

10,638

9,819

Total liabilities

109,430

92,485

- 3 -

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,455

6,455

Capital surplus

7,244

7,244

Retained earnings

84,984

84,484

Treasury shares

(2,476)

(2,476)

Total shareholders' equity

96,208

95,708

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

11,842

10,240

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

2

Foreign currency translation adjustment

164

486

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

572

260

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

12,578

10,990

Non-controlling interests

4,862

4,742

Total net assets

113,649

111,441

Total liabilities and net assets

223,080

203,927

- 4 -

  1. Consolidated Income Statements and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Income Statements

Millions of yen

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Apr. 1, 2018 - Jun. 30, 2018

Apr. 1, 2019 - Jun. 30, 2019

Net sales of completed construction contracts

49,089

46,394

Cost of sales of completed construction contracts

41,627

39,104

Gross profit on completed construction contracts

7,461

7,289

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,907

4,963

Operating income

2,554

2,326

Non-operating income

Interest income

83

68

Dividend income

211

220

Real estate rent

26

26

Foreign exchange gains

2

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

Other

69

54

Total non-operating income

393

369

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

52

54

Rent expenses on real estates

5

6

Foreign exchange losses

234

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

0

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

58

76

Other

25

18

Total non-operating expenses

142

389

Ordinary income

2,805

2,306

Extraordinary income

Gain on disposal of non-current assets

2

1

Total extraordinary income

2

1

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

7

3

Loss on valuation of investment securities

0

Total extraordinary losses

7

3

Profit before income taxes

2,800

2,304

Income taxes-current

251

273

Income taxes-deferred

668

301

Total income taxes

920

575

Profit

1,880

1,729

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

125

(19)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,754

1,748

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Taikisha Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:55:09 UTC
