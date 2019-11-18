Tailoring Marketing Strategies and Attracting New Customers for a Skin Care Products Manufacturer | Infiniti Research's Latest Market Segmentation Analysis

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis helped a skin care products manufacturer to effectively segment customers and offer customized product and service offerings.

Today, running a business successfully requires a detailed analysis of the market to understand the needs of customers. A market segmentation strategy helps organizations in doing so by helping them divide their customers into sub-groups based on certain characteristics. This helps businesses in implementing strategies that suit the needs of different focus groups.

The business challenge: The client, a well-known skin care products manufacturer, wanted to develop targeted marketing strategies to reach out to their end-users. Also, by effectively segmenting their target customers, they wanted to differentiate their products and services for different groups. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis. By leveraging Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis, the client also wanted to create robust brand strategies to acquire new customers and retain profitable ones.

Infiniti’s market segmentation analysis comprised of:

A customer intelligence study to analyze the target customers and understand their evolving needs and requirements

A marketing strategy engagement to devise a solid product promotion plan

A competitive intelligence study to analyze competitors’ sales and marketing strategies

The business impact of the engagement for the skin care product manufacturer:

Tailored product, pricing, and marketing strategies

Offered customized products and services to customers

Attracted new customers and retained valuable ones

Realized huge savings in marketing budget

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Market Segmentation Enabled a Skin Care Products Manufacturer to Develop a Unique Brand Position

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

