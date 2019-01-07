Tailwater Promotes Four Team Members

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater" or the "Firm"), an energy-focused private equity firm based in Dallas, today announced the promotions of four professionals across the firm.

"I am delighted to announce the promotions of these team members and proud to acknowledge their impressive accomplishments," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater. "At Tailwater, we pride ourselves on building an exceptional team with differentiated capabilities and the highest commitment to excellence. These promotions further strengthen our team and position Tailwater for continued success."

Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater added, "These promotions reflect the depth of our talent and Joel, Scott, Clark and Tanner have made significant contributions to the growth and development of Tailwater. We are pleased to recognize their performance, professionalism, and dedication through these well-deserved promotions and we look forward to continuing to deliver value to our investors and capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

The promotions became effective December 15, 2018, and include:

Joel Fry has been promoted to Partner. Since joining Tailwater in 2014, Mr. Fry has played an important role in the early stages and subsequent growth of the firm. He currently serves as a director on the boards of Align Midstream, Elevate Midstream, Copperbeck Energy and Valiant Midstream and serves as an observer on the board of Goodnight Midstream. Prior to Tailwater, Mr. Fry worked extensively in private equity for Crimson Investment and HM Capital. In addition he has held various positions within energy investment banking and M&A advisory at Harrison Lovegrove (now Standard Chartered PLC) and Citigroup. Mr. Fry graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.

has been promoted to Partner. Since joining Tailwater in 2014, Mr. Fry has played an important role in the early stages and subsequent growth of the firm. He currently serves as a director on the boards of Align Midstream, Elevate Midstream, Copperbeck Energy and Valiant Midstream and serves as an observer on the board of Goodnight Midstream. Prior to Tailwater, Mr. Fry worked extensively in private equity for Crimson Investment and HM Capital. In addition he has held various positions within energy investment banking and M&A advisory at Harrison Lovegrove (now Standard Chartered PLC) and Citigroup. Mr. Fry graduated from the with a BBA in Finance. Scott Peters has been promoted to Vice President / E&P Portfolio Manager. Mr. Peters joined Tailwater Capital in September 2013 and will focus going forward on managing Tailwater's non-operated upstream investments. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Peters was an Analyst at Raymond James & Associates where he focused on public capital raises and M&A advisory work within the energy industry. Mr. Peters graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Alabama with a BBA in Finance and Accounting.

has been promoted to Vice President / E&P Portfolio Manager. Mr. Peters joined Tailwater Capital in and will focus going forward on managing Tailwater's non-operated upstream investments. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Peters was an Analyst at Raymond James & Associates where he focused on public capital raises and M&A advisory work within the energy industry. Mr. Peters graduated Summa Cum Laude from the with a BBA in Finance and Accounting. Clark Hudnall has been promoted to Senior Associate. Since joining Tailwater in July 2016 , Mr. Hudnall has been responsible for evaluating, executing, and monitoring the firm's investments. Prior to his time at Tailwater, Mr. Hudnall was an Analyst at Citigroup where he focused on public capital raises and M&A advisory work within the energy industry. Mr. Hudnall graduated from the University of Texas with BBAs in Business Honors and Finance.

has been promoted to Senior Associate. Since joining Tailwater in , Mr. Hudnall has been responsible for evaluating, executing, and monitoring the firm's investments. Prior to his time at Tailwater, Mr. Hudnall was an Analyst at Citigroup where he focused on public capital raises and M&A advisory work within the energy industry. Mr. Hudnall graduated from the with BBAs in Business Honors and Finance. Tanner Newton has been promoted to Senior Associate. Mr. Newton joined Tailwater in January 2017 and is responsible for evaluating, executing, and monitoring the firm's investments. Prior to joining Tailwater, Mr. Newton was a Senior Analyst at Simmons & Company International where he focused on M&A advisory work and capital market financings within the energy industry. Mr. Newton graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas A&M University with a MS in Finance and BBAs in Business Honors and Accounting.

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater currently manages more than $2.7 billion in committed capital and the team has executed more than 100 energy transactions in the upstream and midstream sectors representing over $19 billion in transaction value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailwater-promotes-four-team-members-300774263.html

SOURCE Tailwater Capital LLC