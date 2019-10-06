Log in
Taipei Exchange : Recognized by US SEC as Designated Offshore Securities Market

10/06/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Taipei Exchange (TPEx) announced it has been designated as “Designated Offshore Securities Market (DOSM)” by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within the meaning of Rule 902(b) of Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) on Sept. 3 2019. The designation market includes both the Taipei Exchange Main Board and the Taipei Exchange Bond Market.

Regulation S provides safe harbors for offers and sales of securities by issuers and others in offshore transactions. Securities that are restricted securities under the U.S. Securities Act may generally be resold on TPEx without the seller having to determine whether the buyer is in the United States or is a US person.

This acknowledgment by the US SEC is expected to appeal to US institutional investors who are interested in high-tech and biotech companies listed on TPEx.

By the end of August 2019, TPEx Mainboard has 774 listed companies including 35 foreign companies. TPEx market offers reasonable price-to-earnings ratio, active market turnover, smooth secondary public offering process, a sound and efficient listing and review mechanism.

The DOSM recognition represents another milestone in Taipei Exchange’s strategy to facilitate the growth of TPEx internationally, and also recognizes the high standards under which TPEx operates its markets, placing TPEx among the world’s leading exchanges who have already earned such.

About Taipei Exchange

Established in 1994, a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) since 2011, the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) has long been dedicated to fostering emerging, high-tech and creative industries by providing a viable channel for public listing and capital raising. TPEx has became a multi-tiered and full-fledged exchange that offers three different boards designed to help SMEs in accordance with their lifecycle: Main Board, Emerging Stock Board, and "Go Incubation Board for Startup and Acceleration Firms" (GISA). TPEx has also endeavored to grow into a multi-functional market with a wide variety of products, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, ETNs, TDRs, warrants and derivatives to meet the diverse needs of investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.tpex.org.tw/web/index.php?l=en-us


© Business Wire 2019
