Taishin Financial : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Taishin Bank the record date of cash capital increase

Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Taishin Bank the record date of cash capital increase
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2018/12/22
2.Company name: Taishin International Bank
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or 'subsidiaries'): subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: 100%
5.Cause of occurrence: Announcement the record date of cash capital increase.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Taishin bank will issue new common shares 227,578,947 by private placement at NT$19 per share with the aggregated amount of NT$4,323,999,993,and this case is approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission with document Jin-Guan-Yin Zi No.10701213072 dated Dec 19 ,2018.(2)Rights and obligations of the newly issued shares are the same as the existing common shares.(3)The record date of cash capital increase: 2018/12/24
