Taishin Financial : FHC announces the completion of capital amendment registration caused by redemption of all remaining Class D preferred shares

Taishin FHC announces the completion of capital amendment registration caused by redemption of all remaining Class D preferred shares

1.Date of the Competent Authority's approval of the capital reduction: 2019/02/12

2.Date of completion of capital amendment registration: 2019/04/03

3.Effect on the company financial report(including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the number of shares outstanding and the effect on net worth per share):

(1)Amount of paid-in capital reduction: NT$2,175,410,460; paid-in capital after the capital reduction: NT$112,367,620,700.

(2)The number of outstanding common shares stays unchanged 10,436,762,070 shares; after capital reduction, preferred shares will be reduced by 217,541,046 shares, total outstanding preferred shares will stand at 800,000,000 shares.

(3)No impact on net worth per share after the capital reduction.

4.Planned share conversion operations: None

5.Estimate listed shares after the capital reduction: N/A

6.The estimate ratio of listed shares to the company's issued common shares after the capital reduction: N/A

7.Countermeasures of the lower circulation in shareholding, if the aforesaid estimate listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the ration does not reach 25% after the capital reduction: N/A

8.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

