Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from September 16, 2019 through September 20, 2019

New York, New York, September 23, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period September 16, 2019 through September 20, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 4,386 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased September 16, 2019 525 September 17, 2019 1,052 September 18, 2019 1,052 September 19, 2019 1,052 September 20, 2019 705

