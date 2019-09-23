Log in
Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from September 16, 2019 through September 20, 2019

09/23/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
877-217-9502
www.thetaiwanfund.com

New York, New York, September 23, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period September 16, 2019 through September 20, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 4,386 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased
September 16, 2019

525

September 17, 2019

1,052

September 18, 2019

1,052

September 19, 2019

1,052

September 20, 2019

705

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

Disclaimer

The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 22:46:05 UTC
