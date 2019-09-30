Log in
Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from September 23, 2019 through September 27, 2019

09/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

CONTACT:
Brian F. Link, Secretary
877-217-9502
www.thetaiwanfund.com

New York, New York, September 30, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period September 23, 2019 through September 27, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 4,013 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased
September 24, 2019

1,000

September 25, 2019

987

September 26, 2019

1,013

September 27, 2019

1,013

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

Disclaimer

The Taiwan Fund Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:22:01 UTC
