Taiwan Fund : Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Policy from September 9, 2019 through September 12, 2019

New York, New York, September 16, 2019 - The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the 'Fund') announced today that for the period September 9, 2019 through September 13, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 4,604 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased September 9, 2019 1,151 September10, 2019 1,151 September 11, 2019 1,151 September 12, 2019 1,151

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'TWN.'

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.