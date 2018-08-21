Taiwan Innotech Expo : 2018 Will Demonstrate National R&D Strengths and Foster Global Ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its high-tech manufacturing and its top position in the global supply chains, Taiwan continues to display its economic and technological capabilities that are founded on the tight collaboration between industries and academia. To assist domestic companies in creating values from their innovations on the international market, key ministries and agencies of Taiwan's government – MOEA, MND, MOE, MOST, COA, and NDC -- will be holding Taiwan Innotech Expo 2018 from 27th to 29th of this September at Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center. The event will run under the grand theme of "Innovation Shaping Our Future" and bring together exhibitions related to Taiwan's 5+2 Major Innovative Industries. Top companies and R&D organizations from over 50 countries across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions of the world have been gathered to participate in this technological exchange. In highlighting the government's New Southbound initiative, the event organizers have also invited exhibitors from Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Australasia. Both domestic and international exhibitors will be showing off their best innovations to visitors who are eager to develop new commercial applications, create original user experiences, and find effective solutions to their technological bottlenecks.

Event highlights "Future Technology," "Sustainability," and "Innovative Invention"

Exhibitions at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2018 will be organized under three thematic sections – "Future Technology," "Sustainability," and "Innovative Invention." The first section covers technologies scheduled for commercialization and deployment during the next several years in the following areas: smart manufacturing, digital services, smart life, and biotechnologies. The second section covers long-term R&D efforts on advanced new agriculture and green energy technologies. The third theme covers prototypes and technologies that can immediately enter commercialization to satisfy the needs of the society or industries. Formats of the exhibitions will vary, but they generally represent the realization of smart technologies in different applications and environments, such as transportation, home life, learning/education, entertainment, machinery, and defense technologies.

The layouts of the three thematic sections have been carefully designed with the intention of helping event participants to quickly achieve their objectives, such as finding market channels, matching buyers with sellers, and collaborating with foreign companies. For example, the "Future Technology Section" will feature an IoT-based interactive system that uses RFID to enhance the visitors' experiences with the exhibitions.

Taiwan Innotech Expo 2018 will be showing technological offerings from a wide range of industries. Many of them are expected to generate significant values for specific application fields. Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed a medical instrument for rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases. The Hand-held Infectious Disease Detection System, which weighs just 700 grams, can process molecular detection within 30 minutes to identify the viral or bacterial infection. It has enormous potential in the Point-of-Care-Test market especially in tele-healthcare. Also, Japan's R&D powerhouse TCI will be displaying its biofuel generator and waste heat recovery generator. TCI's exhibition on thermal generation technologies will be an interesting reference for those wanting to expand the domestic green energy sector. In addition, the World Vegetable Center will be at the event to introduce new strains of tomatoes and peppers that are resistant to heat and diseases. Taiwan is a founding member of the World Vegetable Center along with the United States, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Asian Development Bank. Other renowned enterprises and R&D organizations that will be joining Taiwan Innotech Expo 2018 include Amazon Web Services and Microsoft from the United States, Japan's Nissan Motor, Denmark's Ørsted, France's Virbac, and Thailand's NSTDA.

Intellectual property (IP) ownership is an important index of competitiveness. Hence, this year's Taiwan Innotech Expo will open with the "International IP Strategy and Cross-Industry Innovation Summit 2018" that will be held on September 27th at the Taipei International Convention Center. The summit aims to impart valuable lessons on patent rights, technology licensing, technology investment strategies, M&A deals, and R&D collaboration between industry and academia. In addition, there will be discussions on trends in the technology sector with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and the blockchain technology. Key presenters at the summit include Prof. Dr. Heinz Goddar, former president of LES International; John Han, VP of Qualcomm Technology Licensing; Jason Tsao, COO of Microsoft Taiwan and head of AI team in Microsoft's Greater China operation; Ethan Tu, founder and CEO of Taiwan AI Labs; and Katharine Ku, director of the Office of Technology Licensing and the Industry Contracts Office at Stanford University. The majority of the summit participants are expected to come from the top-level managerial teams of major global companies.

Taiwan's government cordially invite representatives from businesses, academia, and news media worldwide to take part in Taiwan Innotech Expo 2018 that will run during September 27th-29th at Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center. With the infusion of cutting-edge technologies and valuable patents, this annual event has risen as a global hub for exchanges of solutions, expertise, and talents. Besides opening up scores of opportunities, the event also demonstrates Taiwan's international presence and promotes cooperation among regional partners. This year's edition will especially act as a bridge for the transfers of technological innovations between Southeast Asian and developed countries.

Sept. 27 (Thurs) - Sept. 29 (Sat), 2018

9:30am - 5:30pm

TWTC Exhibition Hall 1,

No.5, Sec.5, Xin-yi Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan

https://tie.twtm.com.tw/WebPage/index.aspx

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-innotech-expo-2018-will-demonstrate-national-rd-strengths-and-foster-global-ties-300700050.html

