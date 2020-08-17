Taiwan July export orders likely to rise for fifth straight month - Reuters poll

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to rise 3.7% from the same period last year. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 0.4% to 7%.

Orders in June jumped 6.5% from a year earlier, their fastest pace in nearly two years, boosted by strong demand for telecommuting products such as laptops, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of people around the world to work from home.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

