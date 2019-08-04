Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 10:21pm EDT
A man rests in front of a Evergreen Marine container ship at Kaohsiung Port

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports likely rose 0.5% in July from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of growth, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts polled by Reuters.

The island's exports unexpectedly grew for the first time in eight months in June, as strong U.S. demand helped boost expansion amid the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The export-reliant economy's annual inflation rate in July is seen at 0.81%, compared with 0.86% in June, the poll showed.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee, Reporting by Yimou Lee;; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50pIndonesia president says power company should have been able to prevent blackout
RE
10:48pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:47pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:46pOil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
RE
10:41pAsian stocks skid to 6-and-a-half month lows as Sino-U.S. trade row shakes markets
RE
10:40pAsian stocks skid to six-and-a-half-month lows as Sino-U.S. trade row shakes markets
RE
10:35pJapan's top FX diplomat warns against sharp currency moves - Jiji
RE
10:21pTaiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows
RE
09:50pChina July services sector grows at slowest pace in five months - PMI
RE
09:45pNOC NATIONAL OIL : completes offshore El Bouri maintenance works
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : announces surprise exit of CEO Flint, up to $1 billion buyback
2XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities -July 2019
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER CEO: We'll talk alliances, but we can go it alone
4Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat
5Oil gains about 3%; records loss for week after Trump tariff threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group