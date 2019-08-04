Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows

The island's exports unexpectedly grew for the first time in eight months in June, as strong U.S. demand helped boost expansion amid the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The export-reliant economy's annual inflation rate in July is seen at 0.81%, compared with 0.86% in June, the poll showed.

