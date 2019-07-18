Taiwan June export orders seen dropping for eighth straight month - Reuters poll

The median forecast from the poll of 10 economists was for June export orders to drop 0.83% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged from a growth of 2% to a decline of 5%.

Orders in May dropped 5.8% from a year earlier, more than expected, and April orders fell 3.7% on-year.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)