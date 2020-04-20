Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan March export order growth rises unexpectedly on telecommuting demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:25am EDT
A man rides a motorbike near Kaohsiung Port

Taiwan's March export orders unexpectedly grew at their fastest pace in 17 months, helped by a boom in telecommuting amid the coronavirus outbreak and as factories begin reopening in China, the island's largest trading partner.

Export orders for Taiwan, seen as a bellwether of global technology demand, rose 4.3% from a year earlier to $40.26 billion, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. Economists in a Reuters poll had estimated orders would drop 10.15% compared with a 0.8% decline in February.

The ministry said March's better-than-expected performance, whose yearly growth was the strongest since October 2018, indicated that "delayed" demand for technology orders has surfaced. Having been ordered to close their factories as part of a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Chinese manufacturers have resumed production.

"Production lines in mainland China have gradually resumed, bringing with it delayed orders," the ministry said in a statement.

A boom in telecommuting as the coronavirus pandemic kept millions worldwide working from home also boosted demand for laptops and cellphones, the ministry said, adding that March orders for electronics and telecommunication products jumped 23.8% and 6.9% from a year earlier, respectively.

Taiwan's manufacturers are a key part of the global supply chain for tech giants such as Apple and Huawei. They have been hit by slowing electronics demand as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts production and tough containment measures in many countries force shoppers to stay home.

Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, trimmed its full-year revenue outlook due to weakening demand.

The ministry said it expects April export orders to fall between 6.3% and 10.3% from a year earlier.

The ministry also said while growing demand for new technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence could partly offset the pandemic's impact, growth momentum for Taiwan's orders is likely to be "curbed" in the coming months due to the fallout from the coronavirus.

March orders from the United States rose 9.1% from a year earlier, compared with February's 3.2% growth. Orders from China were up 7.5% versus a 0.1% gain the previous month. European orders gained 5.1% while those from Japan fell 3.9%.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the trade-dependent economy, and is rolling out an economic stimulus package it expects will eventually be worth T$1.05 trillion ($35.01 billion).

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's statistics agency downgraded its economic growth forecast for this year to between 1.3% and 1.8%, from a February forecast of 2.37%.

($1 = 29.9910 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.36% 282.8 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 6.98% 306.5 End-of-day quote.0.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56aTERTIARY MINERALS : Pyramid Gold Project ?Initial Drill Hole Completed
PU
05:52aZambia to hold IMF talks as coronavirus worsens economic outlook
RE
05:48aEuro zone trade surplus grows, with decline in China imports
RE
05:47aIndia's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China
RE
05:46aZHAOJIN MINING INDUSTRY : Notice of domestic share class meeting
PU
05:46aAURA ENERGY : Issue of Shares
PU
05:45aEXCLUSIVE : Head of oil trader Hin Leong didn't disclose $800 mln losses-court filing
RE
05:42aSouth Africa to increase welfare provision over coronavirus - Ramaphosa
RE
05:42aIndia's new FDI rules may open new flashpoint with China
RE
05:38aUK shares inch higher as earnings season kicks off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand
2ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..
3MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Keeps French Warehouses Shut Through Wednesday
5CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group