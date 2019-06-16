Log in
Taiwan May export orders seen dropping for seventh straight month - Reuters poll

06/16/2019 | 09:36pm EDT
A Evergreen Marine container ship is seen at Kaohsiung Port

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely declined for a seventh straight month in May, a Reuters poll showed, as a slowdown in global tech demand continued to hurt the export-reliant island's economy.

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for May export orders to drop 4.8% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged from a slight growth of 0.3% to a decline of 8.5%.

Orders in April dropped 3.7% from a year earlier due to slowing global tech demand. A Reuters poll had forecast a 5.9% fall, and March orders had dropped 9% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

