Taiwan May export orders seen dropping for seventh straight month - Reuters poll

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for May export orders to drop 4.8% from a year earlier. Forecasts ranged from a slight growth of 0.3% to a decline of 8.5%.

Orders in April dropped 3.7% from a year earlier due to slowing global tech demand. A Reuters poll had forecast a 5.9% fall, and March orders had dropped 9% from a year earlier.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

