Taiwan Mobile : Revenue and profit results for July

Taiwan Mobile announced July 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$10.35bn, operating income of NT$1.46bn, net profit of NT$1.19bn, and EPS of NT$0.43. For the first seven months of the year, TWM reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$69.84bn, operating income of NT$10.02bn, net profit of NT$7.47bn and EPS of NT$2.72.

Rosie Yu, Chief Financial Officer and Spokesperson, commented that momo sustained its robust momentum with 32% YoY growth in e-commerce revenue in July. Telecom revenue grew 8% YoY, aided by solid performance in ICT, IDC and IoT businesses. Overall, consolidated revenue increased by 12% YoY. As for profitability, combined operating income of cable TV and momo rose by 19% YoY while telecom operating income remained stable. Year to July accumulated operating income for all major businesses fell within management expectations and consolidated net profit reached 61% of TWM's FY19 guidance.

Note: For more detailed operational information, please refer to:

https://english.taiwanmobile.com/english/investor/monthlyRevenue.html