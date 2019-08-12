Log in
Taiwan Mobile : Revenue and profit results for July

0
08/12/2019 | 05:36am EDT
Aug 12,2019

Taiwan Mobile announced July 2019 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$10.35bn, operating income of NT$1.46bn, net profit of NT$1.19bn, and EPS of NT$0.43. For the first seven months of the year, TWM reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$69.84bn, operating income of NT$10.02bn, net profit of NT$7.47bn and EPS of NT$2.72.

Rosie Yu, Chief Financial Officer and Spokesperson, commented that momo sustained its robust momentum with 32% YoY growth in e-commerce revenue in July. Telecom revenue grew 8% YoY, aided by solid performance in ICT, IDC and IoT businesses. Overall, consolidated revenue increased by 12% YoY. As for profitability, combined operating income of cable TV and momo rose by 19% YoY while telecom operating income remained stable. Year to July accumulated operating income for all major businesses fell within management expectations and consolidated net profit reached 61% of TWM's FY19 guidance.

Note: For more detailed operational information, please refer to:

https://english.taiwanmobile.com/english/investor/monthlyRevenue.html

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:35:02 UTC
