Taiwan October export order growth seen falling for 12th month but at slower rate - Reuters poll

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for export orders to drop 3.76% from a year earlier. The forecasts ranged widely from a decline of 7.6% to a growth of 7.9%.

Orders in September fell 4.9%, as weak demand for electronics offset optimism that orders would improve at the year-end.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)