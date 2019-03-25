Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwan Philharmonic 4th Japan Tour in Late April Through Early May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:00am EDT

The Taiwan Philharmonic, also known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its native land, is scheduled to appear by invitation in Japan from late April through early May. The theme of this Japan tour, From Formosa, reflects the orchestra’s endeavor to connect to an international audience with its unique sound developed over past decades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005244/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Japan tour begins with a concert at the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan at April 30th and ends with another at the Osaka Symphony Hall at May 6th. In between 2 said concerts, the orchestra is invited to appear at the Spring Green Music Festival in Kanazawa from May 3rd through 5th performing 5 concerts of 5 different programs. 2 out of 5 concerts in Kanazawa the orchestra will work with conductors it has never collaborated before, a musical gesture of the Japanese concept ichi-go ichi-e.

Led by its Music Director, Shao-Chia Lü, the orchestra tours Japan for its 4th time offering an eclectic program that features works by Taiwanese, Japanese, German and Finnish composers, namely Formosan Dance by Jiang Wen-Ye, Musica per Orchestra Sinfonica by Yasushi Akutagawa, Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 by Felix Mendelssohn and Symphony No.2 in D major, Op.43 by Jean Sibelius.

Taiwan-born conductor Shao-Chia Lü won the first prizes at all three major international conductor competitions: Besançon (France), Pedrotti (Italy) and Kondrashin (the Netherlands) and enjoys a much celebrated conducting career in Europe before accepting music directorship from Taiwan Philharmonic in 2010.

Violinist Richard Lin will join the tour playing the Mendelsohn concerto. Lin is one of the most promising violinists and the gold medalist of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis in the United States in 2018. Past honors include the 1st Prize and Audience Prize of the 5th Sendai International Music Competition. His recording albums are released under Fontec label in Japan.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aDEBENHAMS : Sports Direct opposes any Debenhams plan that wipes out equity
RE
04:07aMAJESTIC WINE : ramps up investments in online Naked Wines business
RE
04:06aApple invites Hollywood to Silicon Valley in TV push
RE
04:06aSIEMENS : extends industry leading Simcenter simulation and test offering with acquisition of noise, vibration and harshness business from Saab Medav
AQ
04:05aNEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2018
PU
04:05aAINO HEALTH : hosts a seminar on value-based leadership
PU
04:05aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Opens Securities Subsidiary (PDF / 37KB)
PU
04:05aDEUTZ AG : DEUTZ prepares the way for carbon-neutral mobility with hydrogen drive systems
EQ
04:01aBE PUBL : Annual General Meeting in BE Group AB
AQ
04:01aEUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 22 March 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : invites pilots, regulators to briefing as it looks to return 737 MAX to servic..
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
4BIOARCTIC AB : BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to give poster presentations on BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease ..
5BP : BP : U.S. buyers of Venezuelan oil sub in Shell, BP offshore crude

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.