Taiwan Philharmonic 4th Japan Tour in Late April Through Early May

The Taiwan Philharmonic, also known as the National Symphony Orchestra in its native land, is scheduled to appear by invitation in Japan from late April through early May. The theme of this Japan tour, From Formosa, reflects the orchestra’s endeavor to connect to an international audience with its unique sound developed over past decades.

The Japan tour begins with a concert at the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan at April 30th and ends with another at the Osaka Symphony Hall at May 6th. In between 2 said concerts, the orchestra is invited to appear at the Spring Green Music Festival in Kanazawa from May 3rd through 5th performing 5 concerts of 5 different programs. 2 out of 5 concerts in Kanazawa the orchestra will work with conductors it has never collaborated before, a musical gesture of the Japanese concept ichi-go ichi-e.

Led by its Music Director, Shao-Chia Lü, the orchestra tours Japan for its 4th time offering an eclectic program that features works by Taiwanese, Japanese, German and Finnish composers, namely Formosan Dance by Jiang Wen-Ye, Musica per Orchestra Sinfonica by Yasushi Akutagawa, Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 by Felix Mendelssohn and Symphony No.2 in D major, Op.43 by Jean Sibelius.

Taiwan-born conductor Shao-Chia Lü won the first prizes at all three major international conductor competitions: Besançon (France), Pedrotti (Italy) and Kondrashin (the Netherlands) and enjoys a much celebrated conducting career in Europe before accepting music directorship from Taiwan Philharmonic in 2010.

Violinist Richard Lin will join the tour playing the Mendelsohn concerto. Lin is one of the most promising violinists and the gold medalist of the International Violin Competition of Indianapolis in the United States in 2018. Past honors include the 1st Prize and Audience Prize of the 5th Sendai International Music Competition. His recording albums are released under Fontec label in Japan.

