Taiwan Philharmonic 4th Japan Tour in Late April Through Early May

The Taiwan Philharmonic, also known as the National Symphony Orchestra
in its native land, is scheduled to appear by invitation in Japan from
late April through early May. The theme of this Japan tour, From
Formosa, reflects the orchestra’s endeavor to connect to an
international audience with its unique sound developed over past decades.
The Japan tour begins with a concert at the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan at April
30th and ends with another at the Osaka Symphony Hall at May 6th.
In between 2 said concerts, the orchestra is invited to appear at the
Spring Green Music Festival in Kanazawa from May 3rd through 5th
performing 5 concerts of 5 different programs. 2 out of 5 concerts in
Kanazawa the orchestra will work with conductors it has never
collaborated before, a musical gesture of the Japanese concept ichi-go
ichi-e.
Led by its Music Director, Shao-Chia Lü, the orchestra tours Japan for
its 4th time offering an eclectic program that features works
by Taiwanese, Japanese, German and Finnish composers, namely Formosan
Dance by Jiang Wen-Ye, Musica per Orchestra Sinfonica by
Yasushi Akutagawa, Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 by Felix
Mendelssohn and Symphony No.2 in D major, Op.43 by Jean Sibelius.
Taiwan-born conductor Shao-Chia Lü won the first prizes at all three
major international conductor competitions: Besançon (France), Pedrotti
(Italy) and Kondrashin (the Netherlands) and enjoys a much celebrated
conducting career in Europe before accepting music directorship from
Taiwan Philharmonic in 2010.
Violinist Richard Lin will join the tour playing the Mendelsohn
concerto. Lin is one of the most promising violinists and the gold
medalist of the International
Violin Competition of Indianapolis in the United States in 2018.
Past honors include the 1st Prize and Audience Prize of the
5th Sendai
International Music Competition. His recording albums are released
under Fontec label in Japan.
