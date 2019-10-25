Taiwan Semiconductor : TJ175℃ SMPC4.6U Trench Schottky, 45V/60V with AEC-Q101 Qualified

The TSUPxM45SH & TSUPxM60SH Schottky rectifiers offer low leakage current and low forward voltage drop. The series devices are optimized for the automotive applications with low power loss, high efficiency - maximum leakage current is only 20mA at high temperature operation.
The series devices include 5A/10A/15A forward current and maximum VRRM is 45V/60V. All these capabilities are packed into SMPC4.6U (TO-277A compatible) package. This is a wettable flank package, it enhances the solder joint and AOI testability. It is also low profile with typical height of 1.1mm, RoHS compliant and halogen free.
Key Features & Advantages:
►AEC-Q101 qualified
►Trench Schottky technology
►Very low profile - typical height of 1.1mm
►Excellent high temperature stability
►High forward surge capability
►Low power loss, high efficiency
►Ideal for automated placement
►Wettable flank
►Moisture sensitivity level: level 1, per J-STD-020
►RoHS Compliant
►Halogen-free according to IEC 61249-2-21
Application:
►Switching mode power supply (SMPS)
►Adapters
►Lighting application
►On-board DC/DC converter
►Automotive charger
►Reverse polarity protection
|
Part Number
|
IF(A)
|
VRRM(V)
|
IFSM(A)
|
VF(V)
|
IR(µA)
|
TJ Max.(°C)
|
Package
|
TSUP5M45SH
|
5
|
45
|
110
|
0.6
|
150
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
|
TSUP10M45SH
|
10
|
45
|
220
|
0.6
|
200
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
|
TSUP15M45SH
|
15
|
45
|
290
|
0.6
|
350
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
|
TSUP5M60SH
|
5
|
60
|
110
|
0.64
|
200
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
|
TSUP10M60SH
|
10
|
60
|
220
|
0.64
|
250
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
|
TSUP15M60SH
|
15
|
60
|
290
|
0.64
|
450
|
175
|
SMPC4.6U
Disclaimer
Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2019