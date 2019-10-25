Taiwan Semiconductor : TJ175℃ SMPC4.6U Trench Schottky, 45V/60V with AEC-Q101 Qualified

The TSUPxM45SH & TSUPxM60SH Schottky rectifiers offer low leakage current and low forward voltage drop. The series devices are optimized for the automotive applications with low power loss, high efficiency - maximum leakage current is only 20mA at high temperature operation.

The series devices include 5A/10A/15A forward current and maximum VRRM is 45V/60V. All these capabilities are packed into SMPC4.6U (TO-277A compatible) package. This is a wettable flank package, it enhances the solder joint and AOI testability. It is also low profile with typical height of 1.1mm, RoHS compliant and halogen free.

Key Features & Advantages:

►AEC-Q101 qualified

►Trench Schottky technology

►Very low profile - typical height of 1.1mm

►Excellent high temperature stability

►High forward surge capability

►Low power loss, high efficiency

►Ideal for automated placement

►Wettable flank

►Moisture sensitivity level: level 1, per J-STD-020

►RoHS Compliant

►Halogen-free according to IEC 61249-2-21

Application:

►Switching mode power supply (SMPS)

►Adapters

►Lighting application

►On-board DC/DC converter

►Automotive charger

►Reverse polarity protection