Taiwan Semiconductor : TJ175℃ SMPC4.6U Trench Schottky, 45V/60V with AEC-Q101 Qualified

10/25/2019 | 05:46am EDT

The TSUPxM45SH & TSUPxM60SH Schottky rectifiers offer low leakage current and low forward voltage drop. The series devices are optimized for the automotive applications with low power loss, high efficiency - maximum leakage current is only 20mA at high temperature operation.

The series devices include 5A/10A/15A forward current and maximum VRRM is 45V/60V. All these capabilities are packed into SMPC4.6U (TO-277A compatible) package. This is a wettable flank package, it enhances the solder joint and AOI testability. It is also low profile with typical height of 1.1mm, RoHS compliant and halogen free.

Key Features & Advantages:
►AEC-Q101 qualified
►Trench Schottky technology
►Very low profile - typical height of 1.1mm
►Excellent high temperature stability
►High forward surge capability
►Low power loss, high efficiency
►Ideal for automated placement
►Wettable flank
►Moisture sensitivity level: level 1, per J-STD-020
►RoHS Compliant
►Halogen-free according to IEC 61249-2-21

Application:
►Switching mode power supply (SMPS)
►Adapters
►Lighting application
►On-board DC/DC converter
►Automotive charger
►Reverse polarity protection

Part Number

IF(A)

VRRM(V) IFSM(A) VF(V) IR(µA) TJ Max.(°C) Package
TSUP5M45SH 5 45 110 0.6 150 175 SMPC4.6U
TSUP10M45SH 10 45 220 0.6 200 175 SMPC4.6U
TSUP15M45SH 15 45 290 0.6 350 175 SMPC4.6U
TSUP5M60SH 5 60 110 0.64 200 175 SMPC4.6U
TSUP10M60SH 10 60 220 0.64 250 175 SMPC4.6U
TSUP15M60SH 15 60 290 0.64 450 175 SMPC4.6U

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC
