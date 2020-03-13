Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC Operation Update on the COVID-19 outbreak as of Mar. 13

Dear Valued Customer:

We understand that you may be concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and how it affects TSC operations, we are pleased to give you some updates on the following details,

-Production Facilities: TSC manufacturing sites are located in Taiwan and China, now all plants have resumed full operation as normal.

-Supply Chain: none of our suppliers is in China Hubei province, our supply chain has satisfactory labor resumption rate with higher than 80% averagely, a thorough return to normality can be expected by the end of March.

-Logistic: currently we see no issue of shipping and logistic arrangement.

We keep closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 , and will notify you of any critical developments. Please feel free to contact your TSC Local Representative if you have further questions or concerns.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing