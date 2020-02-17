Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor : TSC Operation Update on the outbreak of COVID-19 in China as of Feb. 17

02/17/2020 | 03:17am EST

Dear Valued Customers:

TSC front end wafer fab (Tianjin factory) is still awaiting China local government final approval to resume work. In response, TSC is having TAIWAN front end wafer fab (Li-Je factory) as backup and running at all times going forward to minimize the impact of supply disruptions.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and will keep you updated of any developments. Please feel free to contact your TSC Local Representative if you have further questions or concerns.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:16:10 UTC
