Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwan Semiconductor : USA New Tariff Compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:00am CEST

Dear Customers:

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently announced imposition of a 25% tariff on a list of goods including semiconductors imported into the United States from China. The new tariffs will go into effect on Aug. 23. A substantial percentage of Taiwan Semiconductor Company products are affected by this action.

In order to comply with USA policy, starting from August 23, 2018 Taiwan Semiconductor will be imposing a +25% tariff tax on invoices of all affected products, which shipping destination is United States.

Sorry for inconvenience caused, we are still closely monitoring the situation and will make further notification if any situation changed. Should you have any question please feel free to contact our sales representatives. We appreciate your continuous support.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aStealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced
AC
04:28aMACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
BU
04:24aAlabama’s Clent Davis Wins Professional Bass Fishing’s 2018 Forrest Wood Cup
GL
04:23aBUWOG : Vonovia's Cash Compensation For BUWOG Minority Shareholders Set At EUR 29.05/shr
AQ
04:22aHedging against rate risks expected
AQ
04:22aCOMING SOON : Duel of fuel, non-fuel revenues as apps change game
AQ
04:21aCHUBB : CEO on the Problem With Government Flood Insurance
DJ
04:20aMANCHESTER UNITED : Champions Manchester City are impressive winners at Arsenal
AQ
04:20aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 10 August 2018
PU
04:18aINTELLECT DESIGN ARENA : Phillips Consulting introduces intellect digital banking solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
4Oil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.