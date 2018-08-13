Taiwan Semiconductor : USA New Tariff Compliance

Dear Customers:

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently announced imposition of a 25% tariff on a list of goods including semiconductors imported into the United States from China. The new tariffs will go into effect on Aug. 23. A substantial percentage of Taiwan Semiconductor Company products are affected by this action.

In order to comply with USA policy, starting from August 23, 2018 Taiwan Semiconductor will be imposing a +25% tariff tax on invoices of all affected products, which shipping destination is United States.

Sorry for inconvenience caused, we are still closely monitoring the situation and will make further notification if any situation changed. Should you have any question please feel free to contact our sales representatives. We appreciate your continuous support.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing