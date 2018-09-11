Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 02:42am CEST

Dear Customers:

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Japan northern island of Hokkaido on last Thursday causing at least 39 deaths and power cut to around three million homes after a thermal power plant was damaged. We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC.

After checking with all our related suppliers, none of our supply chain, lead frame suppliers, are affected by this situation, therefore it is confirmed that the disaster has no impact on Taiwan Semiconductor Headquarters, branch offices, factories and the whole supply chains. TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.

We appreciate your concern and continuous support.

Best Regards,

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aDICKS SPORTING GOODS : Dick's Sporting Goods hiring for Newport Highway store to open in October
AQ
04:02aFIRST GRAPHITE : Release of PureGRAPH™ Product Range and Product Information Sheet
PU
04:01aNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : NTT Com to Double Data Supply Capacity in Osaka
BU
03:57aJapan's Renesas to buy U.S. chipmaker IDT for $6.7 billion
RE
03:57aASAHI : Carbon Zero obtains approval form the Science Based Targets initiative
PU
03:57aADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 18th Annual Back to School Conference
BU
03:56aAPOLLO HOSPITALS : ‘Statements on Jayalalithaa’s health released by government’
AQ
03:55aHDFC BANK&RSQUO;S VICE-PRESIDENT KILLED IN SCUFFLE WITH KIDNAPPER : Police
AQ
03:55aAXIS BANK : Raipur Diary
AQ
03:54aAIICO INSURANCE : Unveils Online Customer Self-Service Portal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
2AMAZON.COM : Snap chief strategy officer leaves in latest executive departure
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates – 2018 Final Dividend
4Asia shares relieved by trade lull, sterling up on Brexit deal hopes
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS : sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.