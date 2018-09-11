Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Japan Hokkaido Earthquake

Dear Customers:
The magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Japan northern island of Hokkaido on last Thursday causing at least 39 deaths and power cut to around three million homes after a thermal power plant was damaged. We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC.
After checking with all our related suppliers, none of our supply chain, lead frame suppliers, are affected by this situation, therefore it is confirmed that the disaster has no impact on Taiwan Semiconductor Headquarters, branch offices, factories and the whole supply chains. TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.
We appreciate your concern and continuous support.
Best Regards,
Andy Chao
Vice President of Sales & Marketing
