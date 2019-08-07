Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Taiwan Yilan earthquake with magnitude 6.0

Dear Customers:

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 5:28 a.m this morning (Aug. 8). We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC.

After checking with our factories and related supply chain, none of them have been affected, TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.

We appreciate your concern and continuous support.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing