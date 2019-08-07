Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Taiwan Yilan earthquake with magnitude 6.0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Dear Customers:

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 5:28 a.m this morning (Aug. 8). We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC.

After checking with our factories and related supply chain, none of them have been affected, TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.

We appreciate your concern and continuous support.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 02:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43pPYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on August 8, 2019
PR
11:34pChina's July crude oil imports rise as refiner profits pick up
RE
11:28pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 1Q Net Profit Lower-Than-Expected -- Earnings Review
DJ
11:27pFlash Memory Summit Announces 2019 Best of Show Award Winners
BU
11:21pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod since July
RE
11:20pJAPAN DISPLAY : (Correction)(Update and Progress of a Disclosure Matter) Concerning the Disclosure as of April 12, 2019 announced on August 7, 2019
PU
11:20pMesa Laboratories, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes
GL
11:15pMANAGED WI-FI EXPLAINED : How to be the Solution for Subscribers
PU
11:14pJapan warns of stricter checks on exports to South Korea, grants first nod since July
RE
11:14pHASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD (ASX : HAS) Final Placement of Rights Issue Shortfall
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group