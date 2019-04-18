Log in
Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Taiwan earthquake with magnitude of 6.1 strikes of Hualien

0
04/18/2019 | 03:43am EDT

Dear Customers:

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck at 1:01 p.m. in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County. We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC.

After checking with our factories and related supply chain, none of them have been affected, TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.

We appreciate your concern and continuous support.

Best Regards,

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Disclaimer

Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:42:02 UTC
