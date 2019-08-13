Taiwan Semiconductor : Unaffected by Typhoon Lekima

Dear Customers:

Lekima was passing the north of Taiwan and eastern China during Aug. 9-13, causing flight cancellations and the closures of schools and offices.

We understand that it might arouse your concern about the ordered deliveries from TSC. After checking with our factories and all related suppliers, none of our supply chain are affected by this typhoon, therefore we confirm that there is no effect on our delivery system for customers except for problems regarding transport network, TSC is running smoothly and efficiently. For precaution, we are still closely monitoring the situation and are in constant contact with our suppliers.

We appreciate your concern and continuous support.

Best Regards

Andy Chao

Vice President of Sales & Marketing