Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Taiwan Unveiled Sustainable Performance Textiles at Functional Fabric Fair Portland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Country’s Top Fabric Companies Presented Newest Industry-Changing Innovations

The Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference stole the show at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon on October 22. Hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event featured presentations from three of Taiwan’s leading manufacturers of sustainable functional fabrics – including Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd., Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd. and Hyperbola.

The Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference fostered discussions around sustainable practices, performance textiles and functional fabrics. Experts expect the percentage of fabric made from recycled materials to increase to 60-70% in the next few years, highlighting the industry’s shift towards making sustainability a stable of textile production. From revolutionary woven fleece to water-free dyeing and 100% recycled fashion fabrics, Taiwan is at the forefront of eco-friendly textile innovations.

“Taiwan's textile production remains one of the most significant sectors of the manufacturing industry – accounting for 70% of the global output value of all functional fabrics,” said Alex Fan, Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. “As the 11th largest trading partner of the U.S., we hope our partnership will create more economic prosperity for both countries.”

As a major provider of performance fabrics for popular sporting goods and outdoor companies, Taiwan’s textile industry is respected and well-recognized across the globe. Presenters at the Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference included:

  • Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd., one of Taiwan’s most prominent fabric manufacturers, introduced attendees to STORMFLEECE™, a single layer woven fabric that combines the traditional two layer soft-shell and fleece into one without the need for a laminated membrane. This method reduces the chemical use and energy consumption at the production phase. This water-repellent, wind-resistance fabric is widely used by many well-known outdoor brands.
  • Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd., a renowned textile knitting and dyeing & finishing manufacturer, showcased its computer jacquard, which allows the company to offer custom designed fabric that’s comfortable, breathable and supportive.
  • Hyperbola, a fresh but creative textile company, walked attendees through the process of finding the sweet spot where the elements of fashion and trends meet the technical performance features of functional textiles.

“As the industry continues to adapt eco-friendly practices, Men-Chuen Fibre has made using nontoxic, harmless, biodegradable dyeing auxiliaries and recyclable materials its main priority,” said Ian Su, Sales Representative at Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd. “Consequently, we have earned international certificates and environmental management.”

“In the next two years, textiles made from recycled materials will be a normal customer demand,” continued Chris Chiang, Director, North America & Asia Pacific BU of Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd. “However, it’s equally as important to reuse. You have to use your product until you cannot anymore. If you can’t use it, you can repair and you don't really need to buy a new one. Creating durable, recycled fabric will reduce the usage of carbon emission during textile production.”

As PERFORMANCE DAYS® first West Coast trade show, the Function Fabric Fair hosted 146 exhibitorsincluding 63 Taiwanese companiesoffering performance textiles and accessories for outdoor, sports and lifestyle apparel companies. To learn more about Taiwan’s industry-leading companies, visit TaiwanExcellence.org.

Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 27th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

About TAITRA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pMETAL BANK : Amended Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
08:32pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Q4 2019 National Fuel Gas Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:31pSK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation sees refining margins improving in fourth-quarter on firm diesel demand
RE
08:28pChile's APEC cancellation raises new hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08:27pINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
PU
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08:24pThe Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too
RE
08:24pCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 3Q Net Profit Rose 6.4%
DJ
08:22pFIRST PACIFIC : Disclosures filed by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a 50.1% owned subsidiary of First Pacific Company Limited, to the Indonesia Stock Exchange, in relation to (i) Press Release relating to Indofood's financial results for the period ended 30 September 2019; and (ii) Indofood's Interim Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
PU
08:18pBOEING : Employees Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX, Production Pressures--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : earnings heat up on China expansion, digital and cold brews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group