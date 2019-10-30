Taiwan Unveiled Sustainable Performance Textiles at Functional Fabric Fair Portland

Country’s Top Fabric Companies Presented Newest Industry-Changing Innovations

The Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference stole the show at the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon on October 22. Hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the event featured presentations from three of Taiwan’s leading manufacturers of sustainable functional fabrics – including Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd., Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd. and Hyperbola.

The Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference fostered discussions around sustainable practices, performance textiles and functional fabrics. Experts expect the percentage of fabric made from recycled materials to increase to 60-70% in the next few years, highlighting the industry’s shift towards making sustainability a stable of textile production. From revolutionary woven fleece to water-free dyeing and 100% recycled fashion fabrics, Taiwan is at the forefront of eco-friendly textile innovations.

“Taiwan's textile production remains one of the most significant sectors of the manufacturing industry – accounting for 70% of the global output value of all functional fabrics,” said Alex Fan, Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle. “As the 11th largest trading partner of the U.S., we hope our partnership will create more economic prosperity for both countries.”

As a major provider of performance fabrics for popular sporting goods and outdoor companies, Taiwan’s textile industry is respected and well-recognized across the globe. Presenters at the Taiwan Smart & Functional Textiles Press Conference included:

Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd., one of Taiwan’s most prominent fabric manufacturers, introduced attendees to STORMFLEECE™, a single layer woven fabric that combines the traditional two layer soft-shell and fleece into one without the need for a laminated membrane. This method reduces the chemical use and energy consumption at the production phase. This water-repellent, wind-resistance fabric is widely used by many well-known outdoor brands.

Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd., a renowned textile knitting and dyeing & finishing manufacturer, showcased its computer jacquard, which allows the company to offer custom designed fabric that’s comfortable, breathable and supportive.

Hyperbola, a fresh but creative textile company, walked attendees through the process of finding the sweet spot where the elements of fashion and trends meet the technical performance features of functional textiles.

“As the industry continues to adapt eco-friendly practices, Men-Chuen Fibre has made using nontoxic, harmless, biodegradable dyeing auxiliaries and recyclable materials its main priority,” said Ian Su, Sales Representative at Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd. “Consequently, we have earned international certificates and environmental management.”

“In the next two years, textiles made from recycled materials will be a normal customer demand,” continued Chris Chiang, Director, North America & Asia Pacific BU of Singtex Industrial Company, Ltd. “However, it’s equally as important to reuse. You have to use your product until you cannot anymore. If you can’t use it, you can repair and you don't really need to buy a new one. Creating durable, recycled fabric will reduce the usage of carbon emission during textile production.”

As PERFORMANCE DAYS® first West Coast trade show, the Function Fabric Fair hosted 146 exhibitors—including 63 Taiwanese companies—offering performance textiles and accessories for outdoor, sports and lifestyle apparel companies. To learn more about Taiwan’s industry-leading companies, visit TaiwanExcellence.org.

Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 27th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

About TAITRA

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.

