Taiwan and the Philippines Work Together for Developing Mushroom Cultivation

12/25/2018 | 05:00am CET

In order to enhance the relationship between Taiwan and the Philippines, Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) has organized a training course in edible mushroom cultivation for the government officers of the Philippines to help them gain a deeper understanding on Taiwan’s agricultural development and current situation of mushroom industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005155/en/

COA Secretary-General Dr. Chang Chih-sheng (front right third), Philippine agricultural official Mar ...

COA Secretary-General Dr. Chang Chih-sheng (front right third), Philippine agricultural official Mary Ann Guerrero (front left third), COA Department of International Affairs Deputy Director-General Vincent Lin (front left second) and COA researcher Dr. Shih Hsin-der (back right first) presented at the closing ceremony of the training course in Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

A 15-member delegation from the Philippines has participated in the course focusing on the production techniques of mushroom in Taiwan from November 25 to December 8.

The Philippines Department of Agriculture expressed its appreciation to the COA for organizing the training courses. During the 14-day trip to Taiwan, the delegation has learned fundamental knowledge and practices of mushroom cultivation and visited mushroom farms and the 2018 World Flora Exposition in Taichung City.

Taiwan and the Philippines have held bilateral meetings and carried out collaborative projects based on the MOU signed in 2005 on agriculture and fisheries cooperation.

The 7th Taiwan-Philippines Agricultural Cooperation Meeting took place in Taipei on May 14 of 2018, during which the two sides discussed a broad range of topics and sought ways to increase bilateral cooperation in agriculture and fisheries technologies.

Based on the minutes of the 7th meeting, Taiwan and the Philippines will jointly establish a button mushroom demo farm in Baguio City, Philippines, helping improve mushroom cultivation and packaging techniques.


© Business Wire 2018
