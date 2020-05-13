Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
Police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei

Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that there is still room for further interest rate cuts and that he cannot say for sure whether the economy will grow more than 1% this year.

Yang made the comments in parliament.

In March, Taiwan's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years to a low of 1.125%, and reduced its growth forecast for the economy amid growing fears the coronavirus will trigger a deep global recession.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh, writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/14Eastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
05/14MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
05/14UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
05/14China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
05/14Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
05/14China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/14ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/14DAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group