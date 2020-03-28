Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan central bank to use 'appropriate' monetary tools to deal with virus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Taiwan's central bank will use "appropriate" monetary policy tools and hold board meetings as needed to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus, it said in a report to be presented next week to parliament and issued on Saturday.

Taiwan's central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years last week to a new low and reduced its growth forecast for the export-oriented economy amid growing fears that the coronavirus could trigger a global recession.

It also said it would expand the scope of repurchase facility operations and provide banks with T$200 billion ($6.6 billion) of financing to support small- and medium-sized companies which have been hard hit by the virus's impact.

"The bank will continue to pay attention to the development of the pneumonia epidemic, the trend of monetary policy in major economies and its impact on domestic and foreign economic and financial affairs," it said in its report, issued ahead of the central bank's governor appearing before parliament on Monday.

"If necessary, the bank will convene a meeting of its board or an interim meeting to appropriately use monetary policy tools to meet its statutory duties," it added, without giving details.

"In order to fully provide the liquidity required by the financial markets, in an emergency the bank can expand repo operations."

The bank holds quarterly rate-setting meetings, but has said it will hold other meetings as needed to make policy decisions to respond to the virus's impact on the economy.

While the virus has caused turmoil on international markets, Taiwan's stock and foreign currency markets have performed "relatively stably", it added.

Taiwan stocks have the advantage of having good dividend yields, and are attractive to investors who want to buy on dips, the bank said.

Taiwan, which has reported 283 cases of the virus, has won plaudits for keeping its numbers low, due to taking early action to limit its spread and a strong health-care system.

The government is also rolling out a T$60 billion stimulus package to support the economy, and has said it will spend more as needed.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aCoronavirus Recession Will Be as Bad or Worse Than 2009, IMF Director Warns
DJ
03:09aWorld Bank, IMF urge debt relief for poorer countries hit by coronavirus
RE
03:07aMoody's downgrade to 'junk' adds to South Africa pain
RE
03:03aTaiwan central bank to use 'appropriate' monetary tools to deal with virus
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:13aJOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Continues Advancing North Dakota Energy Priorities With Secretary Brouillette
PU
03/27CENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : Amended Operating Hours for the Central Bank of Barbados
PU
03/27OSFI OFFICE OF SUPERINTENDENT OF FINANCIAL I : announces regulatory flexibility to support COVID-19 efforts
PU
03/27GRAHAM ARCHITECTURAL PRODUCTS : Windows Adorn WSU's Chatsworth Tower Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TREASURY: U.S. will be 'compensated' for assistance to airlines
2KAREX BERHAD : KAREX BERHAD : Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : factories are running, but suppliers wary about iPhone demand
4THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. : GOLDMAN SACHS : China Approves Goldman, Morgan
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : to make face masks in U.S. to aid coronavirus battle

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group