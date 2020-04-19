Log in
Taiwan downgrades 2020 economic growth outlook to 1.3%-1.8%

04/19/2020 | 11:50pm EDT

Taiwan's downgraded its economic growth forecast for this year to between 1.3% and 1.8% on Monday, from a February forecast of 2.37%, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chu Tzer-ming, head of the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, told parliament that growth this year would only be 0.4% to 0.9% if the government did not take any steps to help.

However, National Development Council Deputy Minister Cheng Cheng-mount, also speaking to parliament, said that if the pandemic persisted into June, even 1% growth was not able to be guaranteed.

Last month, the central bank in Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its full-year growth outlook to 1.92% from a December forecast of 2.57%, though some banks expect the economy to shrink in 2020.

Taiwan's government has repeatedly warned of uncertainty for the trade-dependent economy, and is rolling out an economic stimulus package it expects will eventually be worth T$1.05 trillion ($34.96 billion).

Unlike many other places, Taiwan has not gone into lockdown, as early and effective measures prevented a rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Taiwan has reported 420 infections and six deaths, lower than most of its neighbours, but is currently dealing with a surge in new cases from a warship that visited the Pacific island state of Palau last month.

(Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

