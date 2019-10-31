Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan economy grows 2.91% year-on-year in third quarter, best pace in more than a year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:18am EDT
The Taipei 101 building is seen amidst the Taipei city skyline

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday, as a rebound in demand for tech products for the year-end peak season boosted manufacturers and "offset" the impact of trade disputes.

Third quarter gross domestic product for the trade-reliant economy grew 2.91% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the statistics agency showed. That made the July-September quarter the best since 2018's second quarter, when the economy expanded 3.29%.

That was well above the 2.5% forecast in a Reuters poll and higher than the second quarter's 2.4%.

Analysts have said demand for high-end smartphones and returning production from Taiwan manufacturers to the island offset the impact from the prolonged trade war between China and the United States, its two largest trading partners.

The statistics agency said real exports in Q3, which includes service and products, rose 4.23% from a year earlier.

Chen Ya-Mei, the ministry's senior executive officer, said that a boom in foreign tourists to Taiwan also boosted growth despite the travel ban for individual Chinese tourists to the self-ruled island.

Some companies have shifted orders and production to Taiwan from China to avoid higher tariffs, helping to bolster growth in the third quarter.

"Exports were a lot stronger than expected in the third quarter," said DBS economist Ma Tieying, citing a rebound in demand for smartphones as well as "returned production" to Taiwan from China amid the trade war.

Ma raised her forecast for Taiwan's 2019 growth to up to 2.3% from 1.9%, adding that growth in the fourth quarter could remain "stable".

"But it remains a question on how long the technology rebound would last," she said. "Concerns for global uncertainties as well as trade protectionism remain."

Bucking a regional trend of GDP pace downgrades, Taiwan in August raised its 2019 full-year forecast to 2.46% and predicted faster growth of 2.58% next year.

The economy grew 2.63% in 2018, according to the statistics agency.

Taiwan's export orders, a leading indicator of actual exports in coming months, fell for the 11th straight month in September but at a slower pace than in August.

The government expects a rebound in orders for electronics in coming months partly due to rising demand for new technologies including fifth-generation (5G) telecommunication technology and artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.26% 25.69 End-of-day quote.8.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aTEUFELBERGER-REDAELLI : the reference brand on the Chinese mining market
PU
05:42aREDAELLI TECNA S P A : Flexpack® giant rope on board sapura energy's sk1200
PU
05:42aREDAELLI TECNA S P A : Stadano bridge, the longest cable suspension bridge in Italy
PU
05:42aREDAELLI TECNA S P A : TECI wire ropes for the TYRA “FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT”
PU
05:31aBANCA D'ITALIA : The scheduled release dates of statistical periodicals from January to December 2020
PU
05:29aHong Kong falls into first recession in 10 years as protests, trade war weigh
RE
05:27aJOGMEC JAPAN OIL GAS AND METALS NATIONAL CORPORA : Japan Vietnam Coal Seminar 2019
PU
05:27aChinese officials say they have doubts if trade deal possible with Trump - Bloomberg
RE
05:27aHong Kong falls into first recession in 10 years as protests, trade war weigh
RE
05:18aTaiwan economy grows 2.91% year-on-year in third quarter, best pace in more than a year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RUBBER : China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
3Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
4Qantas, Southwest step up checks of Boeing 737 NGs after more cracks found
5PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot plan to create world's No.4 carmaker

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group