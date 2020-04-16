Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan export orders seen dropping faster in March as pandemic hits tech demand - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:57pm EDT
A woman walks a painting outside at Keelung port, northern Taiwan,

Taiwan's export orders likely fell for a third straight month in March and at a much faster pace, a Reuters poll showed, as the coronavirus pandemic hurts global demand for electronics which are pivotal to the island's export-reliant economy.

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for export orders to contract 10.15% from last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 2% to 20%.

February orders slipped 0.8% but at a far slower pace than January's 12.8% decline, amid worries that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt the global economy and dent demand for consumer electronics.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

(Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04/16Taiwan export orders seen dropping faster in March as pandemic hits tech demand - Reuters poll
RE
04/16Asia shares up as plans to re-open U.S economy offset record slump in China GDP
RE
04/16Asia shares up as plans to re-open U.S economy offset record slump in China GDP
RE
04/16ISNTANT VIEW : China's first-quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy
RE
04/16NPR Chief Warns of Steep Cost Cuts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
DJ
04/16Southwest asks unions to start considering post-aid concessions
RE
04/16HAND-HOLDING IN THE PANDEMIC : Wealth managers grapple with new reality
RE
04/16China's long-term growth will not be affected by COVID-19 - stats bureau
RE
04/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
3LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump lays out plan for easing coronavir..
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - AFR
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group