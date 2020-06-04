Taiwan eyes $1.3 billion in foreign tech investment under new scheme

Log in
06/04/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Taiwan hopes a new programme will attract T$40 billion ($1.34 billion) of research and development investment by foreign tech companies, creating more than 6,300 jobs a year, the government said on Thursday.

Taipei will spend more than T$10 billion in subsidies over the next seven years to attract the investment, Lin Chuan-neng, the island's vice minister of economic affairs, said on Thursday.

"We will target three investment in three areas, which are 5G, artificial intelligence and semiconductors," Lin told a news conference in Taipei.

"We hope to get them to Taiwan to do research and development," he added. "We hope to boost related supply chains in Taiwan."

The export-reliant island is home to tech behemoths like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's biggest contract chipmaker and supplier to U.S. tech giants such as Apple Inc .

Lin said the government wants to turn Taiwan into a "global hub for high technology" under the programme, in a bid to "seize the opportunity" amid a global reshuffle of the technology supply chain following U.S.-China trade tensions.

Taiwan's government is in talks with international companies for future investments, Lin added, declining to give details.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)
