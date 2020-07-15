Taiwan holds drills to beat back invasion amid China tensions

TAICHUNG, Taiwan, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan's air, sea and
land forces conducted live-fire exercises simulating the
repulsion of an invading force on Thursday, with President Tsai
Ing-wen saying it showed their determination to defend the
democratic and Chinese-claimed island.
F-16 and domestically made Ching-kuo fighter jets launched
strikes and tanks raced across inland scrub, firing shells to
destroy targets on the beach. About 8,000 personnel took part in
drills, held on a coastal strip near Taichung in central Taiwan.
The drills, dubbed "Han Kuang," are Taiwan's main annual
exercises. This year's come as China has stepped up its military
activity around the island, including flying fighters and
bombers close to what Beijing calls its "sacred territory".
"The Han Kuang exercises are a major annual event for the
armed forces, evaluating the development of combat abilities.
Even more, it lets the world see our determination and efforts
to defend the country's territory," Tsai told the troops.
Tsai, who won re-election by a landslide in January,
pledging to stand up to China, has made military modernisation a
priority. Taiwan unveiled its largest defence spending increase
in more than a decade last year.
"As I have said, national security does not rely on bowing
and scraping but on solid national defence. All our officers and
soldiers are the core of that," she added.
Although Taiwan's military is well-trained and well-equipped
with mostly U.S.-made hardware, China has huge numerical
superiority and is adding advanced equipment such as stealth
fighters and new ballistic missiles.
China sees Taiwan part of "one China" and has never
renounced the use of force to bring the island under its
control.
Taiwan is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the
U.S.-China relationship. Beijing routinely denounces
Washington's support for the island.
China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan, saying Tsai is
pushing for the island's formal independence - a red line for
Beijing. She says Taiwan is already an independent state called
the Republic of China, its official name.
