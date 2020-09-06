Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten U.S. trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Members of the Kuomintang (KTM), Taiwan's main opposition party, demonstrate on the sidelines of a news conference calling to oppose U.S. meat imports, in Taipei

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) began a push on Sunday for a referendum to block the easing of restrictions on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted free trade deal with Taipei's key ally Washington.

President Tsai Ing-wen announced last month that the government would from Jan. 1 allow in U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness, and U.S. beef more than 30 months old.

Taiwan has long sought a free trade agreement with the United States, its most important supporter on the international stage, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for U.S. pork and beef.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, elected in March to help turn around party fortunes following a trouncing in January's presidential and parliament elections, said the party would begin collecting signatures for a referendum to be held next August.

"Starting next weekend on Sept. 12, we will spring up everywhere, getting signatures from counties and cities, showing the will of the people through concrete action," he told the party's annual conference in Taipei.

The KMT has pitched their opposition to the pork imports as a matter of food safety, Taiwan having been rocked by several safety scandals in recent years, pointing out that ractopamine is banned in major markets like the European Union.

Tsai's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has previously also strongly objected to ractopamine.

The government has defended the easing of pork imports, saying they are bringing Taiwan into line with international norms and that the decision will boost Taiwan-U.S. ties.

Washington welcomed the move.

Taiwan and the United States are expected this month to start high-level economic talks in what could be a precursor to a broad free trade deal.

The KMT will need to collect around 200,000 signatures to get the referendum approved and put to a vote.

Chiang has been trying to turn around the fortunes of the party, which traditionally favours close ties with China.

Beijing claims Taiwan as sovereign Chinese territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Ben Blanchard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aIreland must set aside one billion euros for no-deal Brexit - minister
RE
03:45aCHINA PURSUES PEACEFUL DEVELOPMENT, COMMITTED TO UNIVERSAL SECURITY : defense minister
PU
03:31aTaiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten U.S. trade deal
RE
03:06aUK WARNS EU ON BREXIT : We won't blink first
RE
02:40aTyphoon Haishen brings high winds, power outages to Japan
RE
02:38aNOTHING TO SEE : COVID origins off-limits as China's Wuhan touts recovery
RE
02:35aPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Roadmap to recovery – construction improvements welcome and urgent stimulus essential
PU
02:24aIndia reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases
RE
01:40aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 05, 2020 Census Bureau's Compliance with Today's Federal Court Order A federal district court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order .
PU
01:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : labour chief rules out four-day week to save jobs
3FIRST ABU DHABI BANK P.J.S.C. : Israeli business delegations led by banks Hapoalim, Leumi to visit UAE
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Think AI Chatbot Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
5TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. : Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group