Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan paves way for U.S. trade deal by easing pork, beef imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at The Third Wednesday Club, a high-profile private industry trade body in Taipei,

Taiwan paved the way for an eventual free trade deal with the United States on Friday by announcing an easing of restrictions on the import of U.S. beef and pork, as the island looks to boost ties with Washington at a time of tensions with China.

Taiwan has long sought a free trade agreement with the United States, its most important supporter on the international stage, but Washington has complained about barriers to access for U.S. pork and beef. Taiwan said that was for health grounds, especially with concerns over mad cow disease and additives.

Speaking at the presidential office in Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen said her government planned to allow the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, an additive that enhances leanness, and allow in U.S. beef older than 30 months old.

"The decision is in line with the country's overall interests and the goals of the nation's strategic development. It's also a decision that could boost Taiwan-U.S. ties," she said.

"If we can take one crucial step forward on the issue of U.S. pork and beef, it will be an important start for Taiwan-U.S. economic cooperation at all fronts."

While it may take a while to reach a bilateral trade agreement with the United States, Tsai said she had a positive attitude on the issue.

The United States is an "extremely important" trade partner for Taiwan, and the decision has nothing to do with the upcoming U.S. presidential election, she added.

Taiwan-U.S. trade last year was worth $85.5 billion, with the United States running a $23.1 billion deficit. Taiwan was the United States' 14th biggest export market in 2019.

The United States, like most countries, has no official relations with Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing as sovereign Chinese territory. China has been stepping up its military activities near Taiwan.

Export-dependent, tech powerhouse Taiwan has trade pacts already with Singapore and New Zealand, and has been pushing for an investment agreement with the European Union.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24aRupee posts biggest weekly gain in 20 months as RBI stands aside
RE
10:24aAbenomics fails to deliver as Japan braces for post-Abe era
RE
10:20aTaiwan paves way for U.S. trade deal by easing pork, beef imports
RE
10:17aSteinhoff nine-month sales fall 6% as COVID-19 restrictions hit
RE
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:14aSouth Africa's Discovery warns profit could be wiped out due to coronavirus
RE
10:12aS.Africa's coronavirus loan scheme likely to pay out only $1.5 bln by 2021 - banking association
RE
10:05aEuro zone sentiment recovers for fourth straight month in August
RE
09:59aNZ stock exchange to reopens after cyber attacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : CEO Virtual Roadshow, 28 August 2020
4NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's loss balloons, warns of further cash needs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group