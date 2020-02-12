Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan plans $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:46pm EST
Nan Shan Plaza and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei

Taiwan plans to spend T$60 billion ($2 billion) to help cushion the impact on the export-reliant economy from the new coronavirus, offering loans to small businesses and even vouchers to spend on food at night markets.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, lowered its 2020 economic growth estimate on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to hit its economy, which is a key part of the global electronics supply chain.

The island has reported only 18 cases of the virus and no deaths, but has largely suspended travel and tourism links with China to help curb its spread. China has reported more than 1,300 deaths.

Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday proposed in the special budget T$14.23 billion for the transportation and tourism industries, including subsidies for tour agencies whose businesses have been hit hard, and tax cuts for tour bus drivers.

The special budget also included loans to consumer-facing business owners.

Tourism accounts for only 2% of Taiwan's GDP, Fitch Ratings said in report earlier this week, adding that Taiwanese banks are better positioned to navigate the economic headwinds from the coronavirus than those from the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, which killed 37 people on the island.

"The spread of the virus in mainland China is set to have some impact on Taiwan industries," National Development Council Deputy research director Wu Ming-huei told a news conference, adding that the impact would not be as serious as that from SARS.

Other industries likely to be impacted by the virus include the smartphone supply chain and petrochemicals, she said.

Assuming the outbreak lasts for three months from the end of January to April, it will knock 0.35%-0.5% off GDP this year, Wu added.

Taiwan's Economy Ministry said it plans to give "coupons" to people to spend in places like department stores and the island's famous night markets - normally a big draw for tourists - to encourage domestic consumption.

"Consumers will spend and the government will give you a discount," Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua said.

The special budget will need to be passed by parliament, where President Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party has a majority, meaning it should not encounter many legislative hurdles.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aYen gains, yuan and Aussie down as virus cases and deaths rise
RE
12:13aYen gains, yuan and Aussie down as virus cases and deaths rise
RE
02/12Samoa exports awards 2020
PU
02/12PULOTU LYNDON CHU LING CEO OF MCIL'S STATEMENT : Soft Launch of the Samoa Export Awards 2020
PU
02/12Taiwan plans $2 billion package to soften coronavirus hit to economy
RE
02/12MALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : A monetary-fiscal policy mix likely in 2020
PU
02/12Vodafone-TPG merger advances in Australia after hiccups
RE
02/12Thai economy may grow less than 2% this year - central bank
RE
02/12Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rose 14% on Year -- Earnings Review
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., : CISCO : Sales Fall in Latest Quarter -- Update
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group