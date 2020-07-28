Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 03:45am EDT

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan on Tuesday was investigating its first possible local coronavirus infection in more than a month, a Thai man who tested positive last week, as the island also faces a rise in cases brought from overseas.

Taiwan's early response was effective in keeping the pandemic at bay, with just 467 infections and seven deaths. Most of the cases have been imported and have recovered.

Until the Thai man's positive test, the island had not seen a local case of coronavirus infection since June 24.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said it was probing where and how the man contracted the virus. The migrant worker arrived on the island in January and tested positive on July 25, shortly after returning to Thailand.

More than 180 people who had contact with him in Taiwan have undergone health screenings, the centre said.

"We will make all necessary checks, clarifying how he got infected and whether there is a possibility for further contagion," the centre's deputy chief, Chuang Jen-hsiang, told reporters in Taipei.

Taiwan also reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, all imported and marking the biggest daily rise in infections since mid-April. The new cases were people who had returned to Taiwan from the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Taiwan has largely closed its borders since mid-March and the government has been cautious about reopening them in case of a second wave of infections. It now has only 20 active cases.

Life in Taiwan has been less disrupted than in countries with strict lockdowns. The government, though, has encouraged social distancing and face masks are widely worn in public. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aGermany's 10-year Bund yield holds near -0.5%
RE
03:56aIGNITIS GRUPE UAB : expands its operations in Poland to become electricity and gas supplier for business customers
PU
03:45aTaiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise
RE
03:38aSpain's unemployment rises to 15.33% in second quarter
RE
03:33aChinese stocks gain most in a week on economic recovery hopes
RE
03:31aNikkei ends lower ahead of earnings rush, Mitsubishi Motors slumps
RE
03:30aAmazon steps up challenge in UK grocery delivery
RE
03:24aECB extends dividend ban, capital relief for euro zone banks
RE
03:16aANSES FRENCH AGENCY FOR FOOD ENVIRONMENTAL AND : makes recommendations to limit cadmium exposure from consumption of edible seaweed
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
2BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Italy's Intesa says UBI bid to succeed as deadline extended
3ASMALLWORLD AG : ASMALLWORLD AG: Statement on the sanction decision of the SIX Exchange Regulation
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Profit Slides as Closing Luxury Stor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group