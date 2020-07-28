Taiwan probes possible first local virus case in one month as imported cases rise

TAIPEI, July 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan on Tuesday was
investigating its first possible local coronavirus infection in
more than a month, a Thai man who tested positive last week, as
the island also faces a rise in cases brought from overseas.
Taiwan's early response was effective in keeping the
pandemic at bay, with just 467 infections and seven deaths. Most
of the cases have been imported and have recovered.
Until the Thai man's positive test, the island had not seen
a local case of coronavirus infection since June 24.
Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said it was probing
where and how the man contracted the virus. The migrant worker
arrived on the island in January and tested positive on July 25,
shortly after returning to Thailand.
More than 180 people who had contact with him in Taiwan have
undergone health screenings, the centre said.
"We will make all necessary checks, clarifying how he got
infected and whether there is a possibility for further
contagion," the centre's deputy chief, Chuang Jen-hsiang, told
reporters in Taipei.
Taiwan also reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,
all imported and marking the biggest daily rise in infections
since mid-April. The new cases were people who had returned to
Taiwan from the Philippines and Hong Kong.
Taiwan has largely closed its borders since mid-March and
the government has been cautious about reopening them in case of
a second wave of infections. It now has only 20 active cases.
Life in Taiwan has been less disrupted than in countries
with strict lockdowns. The government, though, has encouraged
social distancing and face masks are widely worn in public.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)