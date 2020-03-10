Taiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market

The head of the Financial Supervisory Commission, Wellington Koo, told reporters in Taipei that it has not as yet seen the need to implement the plans.

Taiwan stocks advanced 0.4% on Wednesday morning, but are down about 8% so far this year. On Monday, as global stocks crashed due to an oil price war and fears over the spreading epidemic, foreign investors sold T$54.6 billion ($1.82 billion) of Taiwan stocks - the largest single day outflow since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting By Emily Chan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)