Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan rebukes China for tourism ban amid rising tension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 06:23am EDT
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a news conference at the National Palace during her one-day visit to Haiti, in Port-au-Prince

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's president rebuked China on Thursday over its decision to ban individual travel permits for Chinese visitors to the self-ruled island, saying the move aimed to manipulate presidential elections in January.

China cited the state of ties with what it considers a wayward province for the travel ban, which came into force on Thursday. The loss of Chinese visitors will be a blow for Taiwan, which saw robust economic growth in the second quarter partly thanks to a spurt in mainland travellers.

"Using tourists as political tools would only create antipathy in Taiwanese people," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters in the presidential palace in Taipei, criticising what she called a major strategic mistake.

"Tourism shouldn't be politicised," she said, adding that past experience had shown China manipulated politics by clamping down on tourist numbers ahead of elections.

A spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry said history would show which side was making the mistake.

"Saying this is a mistake, I think that history will demonstrate who was on the correct side and who made a mistake," Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing when Reuters sought comment on Tsai's remark.

Taiwan's relations with China are precarious. Beijing has long viewed Tsai with caution since she became Taiwan's president in 2016, suspecting that she is pushing for the island's formal independence.

China has never ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, if necessary.

However, Tsai faces an uphill battle in January's election, amid criticism over her party's reform agenda and as China ratchets up diplomatic and military pressure.

"(Tsai's) Democratic Progressive Party is continually pushing activities to promote Taiwan's independence and inciting hostility towards the mainland, seriously undermining the conditions for mainland travellers to visit the island," said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office.

"I believe compatriots on both sides of the strait hope relations will return to a correct track of peaceful development, allowing travel by mainland residents to Taiwan to return to normal as soon as possible," Ma was cited as saying by mainland state television.

Tsai said China had triggered regional tension with military drills this week near Taiwan, describing them as intimidation ahead of the election.

"The Chinese military threat is targeting all Taiwanese and impacting peace, stability and safety in the region," she said.

The exercises came days after Beijing reiterated it was ready to fight if there was any move towards independence for Taiwan.

Taiwan is among a number of flashpoints in U.S.-China ties, which also include a trade war between the two countries and China's increasingly muscular military role in the South China Sea, where the United States also runs freedom-of-navigation patrols. Last week, a U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, angering China.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Martin Pollard and Ryan Woo in BEIJING; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REMARK HOLDINGS INC -1.67% 0.9001 Delayed Quote.-25.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44aLNG prices push Shell profit to 30-month low, shares slump
RE
06:43aLSE bolsters data, enters forex with Refinitiv deal
RE
06:39aFactory pain spreads through Asia, Europe; stimulus expected
RE
06:37aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines rises on upbeat corporate results; other markets subdued
RE
06:33aChina sees intensive contact with U.S. this month ahead of September trade talks
RE
06:30aFactory pain spreads through Asia, Europe; stimulus expected
RE
06:30aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR CLIM : NER300 funds to support innovative projects in wave energy, offshore wind and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles
PU
06:29aWorld food prices ease for second month running in July - U.N. FAO
RE
06:23aChina says Taiwan ruling party's independence promotion dampens conditions for travel
RE
06:23aTaiwan rebukes China for tourism ban amid rising tension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
2TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand forecast, targets asset sales
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group