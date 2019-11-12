Taiwan's CPC restarts gasoline-making unit in Talin

The refiner shut the 80,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) at its Talin refinery in early September and was initially scheduled to restart it in two months in early November.

Prior to the shutdown, CPC exported an average of 30,000 tonnes of gasoline a month between May and July, Reuters data showed. [mog/tenda]

CPC has plans to idle a 40,000-bpd reformer, also a gasoline-making unit, at its Talin refinery and a 50,000-bpd RFCC at its Taoyuan refinery between the second quarter and the third quarter of next year, one of the sources said.

The Taoyuan refinery has a nameplate capacity of 200,000 bpd, while the Talin refinery is larger in capacity at 350,000 bpd.

Its 220,000-bpd Kaohsiung refinery was permanently shut in November 2015.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)