Taiwan's China-friendly opposition routed in mayoral by-election

TAIPEI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's main opposition party
the Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favours close ties
with China, was routed in a key mayoral by-election on Saturday,
a vote overshadowed by turmoil in Hong Kong and tensions with
Beijing.
The KMT, under its youthful new leader, Johnny Chiang, has
been trying to reinvent itself since being trounced by the
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in January's presidential and
parliamentary elections.
The by-election in the southern city of Kaohsiung was called
after its KMT mayor, Han Kuo-yu, was removed from office by a
massive margin in a recall vote in June, his opponents charging
he had little interest in the city.
The DPP's Chen Chi-mai, a former vice premier, won 70% of
the votes, thrashing KMT candidate Jane Lee, though only about
half of electors turned out.
"The election result proves one thing - a victory for
democracy," Chen told cheering supporters.
Lee, wearing a pink t-shirt with the words "keep going" on
it, offered her congratulations.
"I know I did not work hard enough," she said in her
concession speech.
While the campaign focused on domestic issues like
Kaohsiung's heavy debt load, China grabbed the domestic
spotlight in the run-up, with the arrest in Hong Kong of media
tycoon Jimmy Lai and Chinese military drills near Taiwan.
China claims democratic Taiwan as its "sacred" territory to
be taken by force if necessary, and has repeatedly denounced
Taiwanese leaders for supporting anti-Beijing protesters in Hong
Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997 with
promises of a high degree of autonomy that many fear is now
being eroded.
Chen had cast the election as a way of showing support for
Hong Kong and the value of democracy, while President Tsai
Ing-wen told a rally in Kaohsiung on Friday evening that China's
military threats were Beijing's way of trying to influence the
vote.
The KMT, for its part, complained this week that Tsai's
offers of help to Hong Kong's people were all talk and no
action.
Lee's campaign was not helped after she became embroiled in
a plagiarism scandal a few weeks before the vote, accused of
copying much of her master's thesis. She tearfully told
reporters last month she was going to give up her degree.
Kaohsiung, at the centre of Taiwan's struggle for democracy
in the 1970s and 1980s and home to an important port, is
normally firm DPP territory, and the party was taken aback when
Han unexpectedly won in 2018.
Han was also the KMT's defeated presidential candidate.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)