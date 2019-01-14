Taiwan's First Antarctica Expedition Team Successfully Reaches South Pole

The first Antarctica Expedition team with the goal of reaching the South
Pole via cross-country skiing in the history of Taiwan finally completed
the great march at around 6 p.m. Chilean time on December 22, 2018 (5
a.m. on December 23, 2018 in Taiwan), after overcoming a serious of
grave challenges. The team has safely arrived back in Taiwan on the
morning of January 8, 2019.
In addition to thanking the logistics team for all the support
throughout the journey, captain of the expedition team and founder of
the Gamania Group, Albert Liu, also expressed: “The ‘Antarctica
Expedition’ was like all dreams worth our pursuing, filled with
challenges and hardships along the way. Willpower and adventurous spirit
were what drove us to push through difficult conditions and reach the
South Pole. This is also the core belief Gamania Cheer Up Foundation
wants to convey to the world.”
Bravely Pursuing Great Dreams, Albert Liu Draws
New Vision for Gamania in 2019 through Adventurous Spirit
Gamania Cheer Up Foundation launched the “Antarctica Expedition” to
commemorate its 10th anniversary, and soon after the march started on
November 13, 2018, the team was faced with blizzards, which caused a
delay in schedule. In view of various factors such as food supply and
weather, they decided to adjust the plan, and abandoned the original
660-kilometer “Coast to Pole Route.” Instead, they switched to the more
challenging “Antarctic Plateau Route.” Under the leadership of Captain
Albert Liu, the team finally successfully reached the South Pole.
Albert shared his thoughts after the mission: “The Foundation has
considered the expedition for ten years; we prepared for two years, and
completed the mission in 2 months. The most difficult thing about
pursuing dreams is to bravely take the first step. You show courage the
moment you decide to set off; it also means you are on your way to
realize your dream. As we reached the South Pole, wrote new history for
Taiwan, and achieved own dreams, we also discovered the changes in
ourselves. This is the great significance of realizing dreams.”
As the first chairman of a listed company on the Taipei Exchange to have
completed the feat of conquering both the Arctic and Antarctica, Gamania
Group founder Albert’s adventurous spirit has always been his
entrepreneurial belief; it is also key to his leadership of the group in
its ambitious march forward. The Gamania Group has established itself in
the game industry for over 20 years. Along the way, Gamania Group has
encountered many setbacks, but has time after time overcome adversities,
morphing into the eco-internet enterprise it is today. The very
resilience that has driven the company forward to reach new milestones
originated from Albert’s brave, adventurous spirit. Looking forward to
2019, Albert expressed that, “Gamania and I will not stop pursuing our
dreams. I will continue to lead the group forward, to face and overcome
challenges, and accomplish greater achievements.” The documentary of the
Antarctica Expedition Team is going to be broadcast in Q3 this year. To
enable the public to feel and understand the adventurous progress of the
Antarctica Expedition Team, whether the glory of successful arrival or
the escape while facing the obstacles, it will deliver the adventurous
spirit of Great Dreams via video scene.
Video: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1_3GRtGkmQQLsXBMOF8W1xb_1xsQRNPgo
