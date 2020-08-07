Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan's July exports unexpectedly rise, but outlook uncertain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait to be loaded on with containers at a port in Keelung

Taiwan's exports surprisingly rose in July after four months of falls, but the government warned of uncertainties as global coronavirus cases spike and U.S.-China tensions deepen.

Exports rose 0.4% from a year earlier to $28.2 billion in July, the finance ministry said on Friday. A Reuters poll had forecast an annual drop of 0.22%. In June, exports slipped 3.8%

The ministry said the "stay-at-home economy", where millions of people worked from home to curb the spread of the coronavirus, boosted exports of telecommuting products such as laptops which jumped 18.5% from a year earlier to a record high.

Beatrice Tsai, head of the ministry's statistics department, expected exports in the second half to decline slightly from a year earlier, citing the impact from the pandemic.

Uncertainties remain for exports in the second half as strong technology demand for products such as semiconductors could be offset by the pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions, the ministry said.

Taiwan's July imports fell 6.8% against economists' expectations for a 3.1% decline.

Tech powerhouse Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, could see August exports come in within a range of -2.5% to -0.5% on the year, Tsai said.

In China, exports also confounded expectations by rising at the fastest pace in seven months in July.

While Taiwan has had relatively fewer coronavirus infections and managed to avoid a lockdown of its economy, the government has repeatedly warned of economic uncertainties and is rolling out a stimulus package worth T$1.05 trillion ($35.7 billion).

The island's economy recorded its deepest contraction in nearly 11 years in the second quarter, as the pandemic dampened tourism although global demand for its tech exports helped counter the slowdown.

The economy contracted 0.73% in the April-June quarter from a year earlier, preliminary data showed last week, down from the first quarter's 1.59% expansion.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee, Ben Blanchard and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53aKenya's shilling weakened by dollar demand from oil importers
RE
05:46aFACTBOX : WeChat owner Tencent investments in the United States and beyond
RE
05:45aThe Tax Breaks for Homes That Help You Now
DJ
05:45aJob Gains Expected to Show Cooling in July as Covid-19 Cases Surged
DJ
05:41aTaiwan's July exports unexpectedly rise, but outlook uncertain
RE
05:39aEconomic meltdown threatens Europe's war on plastic
RE
05:34aAuto supplier Magna's sales beat as vehicle production rebounds
RE
05:32aChina Trade Rides a Wave in July After Coronavirus Restrictions Ease
DJ
05:27aFACEBOOK?S DILEMMA : How to police claims about unproven COVID-19 vaccines
RE
05:23aTrump advisers urge delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese cos that fail to meet audit standards
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
3CORBION NV : CORBION : Second Quarter
4OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : half-year financial report - Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined to EUR 45..
5SYMRISE AG : SYMRISE : Presse-Präsentation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group