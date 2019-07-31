Log in
Taiwan's One Town One Product food exhibition to kick off in Malaysia

07/31/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

Taiwan's One Town One Product (OTOP) food exhibition, which features unique products in all 368 townships and cities throughout Taiwan, will be held once again in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and this year’s event will run between Aug. 6 and 12 at Cheras’ Sunway Velocity Mall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731006136/en/

Taiwan's One Town One Product (OTOP) food exhibition will run from Aug. 6 to 12 at Cheras' Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: Business Wire)

The event, which coincides with the Qixi Festival, also known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, will feature the latest food and household products brought by several Taiwanese manufacturers.

The program, which is designed to promote Taiwan’s history, culture and industrial achievements, is aimed at enhancing product visibility and competitiveness worldwide. The OTOP has successfully help Taiwan-made products enter markets in Hong Kong, Singapore and the US.

In 2018, the Malaysia-based food company, Jimrosa Sdn Bhd has introduced the OTOP to Malaysia by opening of the first OTOP store in Sunway Velocity.

This year’s OTOP food exhibition themed on “My Destiny with Taiwan” will hold a series of exciting activities such as osmanthus jelly making and will demonstrate Taiwan-made products such as clay face masks, micron beauty towel, cat teasers, portable speaker for cell phone, polarized glasses along with owl-shape handmade crafts.

Visitors will have a chance to win exciting prizes including the grand prize of a round-trip ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei during the seven-day event.

Meanwhile, seven exhibitors from Taiwan will introduce their signature products such as osmanthus syrup and clay face masks of Taiwan Hand Gift, Q instant stir fry noodles of Little Couples, sweet biscuit of Hwa Jen, mushroom-made snacks of San Yan Food, mushroom-flavor crackers and porridge of Luyao Ecology Mushrooms, micron beauty towel of the 3Q MAGI, salted-egg flavor crackers of Mincher, fish floss of Wei-i and Mom’s Kitchen, iron egg of Fu Ji as well as the seaweed crackers of Jia Tien.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/OTOPMY/ or contact the organizer Jimrosa at telephone: 03-8940 8330.

About Taiwan OTOP

The OTOP (One Town One Product), a worldwide initiative has launched in 1989 by the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration under of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs as a platform to promote unique products in all 368 townships, cities, and municipal districts throughout Taiwan by introducing their specialities, history and culture.


© Business Wire 2019
