Taiwan's September exports fall unexpectedly, rebound seen in fourth quarter

10/07/2019 | 05:39am EDT
A man reacts in front of a Orient Overseas Container Line container ship, at Kaohsiung Port

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports contracted unexpectedly at their fastest in four months in September, as weak demand from China offset strong sales for electronics from the United States amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Taiwan's exports dropped 4.6% from a year earlier to $28.1 billion in September, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday.

The unexpected decline in overall exports comes amid sluggish demand from China, which was hit by higher because of the trade dispute with the United States. Falling global commodity prices were also a factor for the drop, analysts said.

A Reuters poll had forecast 1.0% growth in exports. In August, they rose 2.6% from a year earlier unexpectedly, as strong demand for smartphones countered the impact of the trade war.

The ministry said September exports presented a "polarized" trend, as strong demand for telecom and electronic products ahead of the year-end peak season was offset by weak commodity prices and slowing demand for materials including metal and plastic.

The ministry said the island's exports could "return to flat or slight growth" in the fourth quarter thanks to the peak season for gadgets when smartphone vendors, including Apple, launch new models.

"Exports have bottomed," finance ministry official Beatrice Tsai told reporters in Taipei. "Global trade uncertainties have led to global supply chain disruptions, promoting Taiwanese factories to move their production home."

Taiwan's factories are a key part of the global supply chain for tech giants such as Apple and Huawei and its exports have suffered from both trade war disruptions and sluggish global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

"Exports are likely to return to growth starting from November," said Masterlink Securities Investment Advisory analyst Johnny Ching, citing orders shifting to Taiwan from China as manufacturers tried to get around trade tariffs.

Shipments to the United States grew 8.6%, boosted by strong demand for telecommunications and electronic products. Exports to China dropped 5.5%.

Exports to Japan rose 1.5% for September, while those to Europe declined 13.2%.

The finance ministry said it expected October exports to contract in a range between minus 2% and 3.5%.

Bucking a regional trend of growth downgrades, Taiwan's government in August raised its 2019 forecast, citing companies moving production home from China as the trade war dragged on.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee, Jeanny Kao and Emily Chan; Editing by Robert Birsel)
