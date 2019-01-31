Taiwan's fourth-quarter growth dips to two-and-a-half-year low on tech, trade war woes

The economy's prospects look dimmer this year as rising trade protectionism and a slowing Chinese economy begin to take a toll on demand for semiconductors and other electronics.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.76 percent in the October-December period from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Thursday, the slowest pace since June 2016 and down from 2.27 percent in the third quarter. A Reuters poll of economists estimated growth of 2 percent.

For the full-year of 2018, growth was 2.60 percent, the statistics agency said. That compared with the government's downwardly revised forecast of 2.66 percent.

In 2017, the economy expanded 3.08 percent, according to the latest government data.

Analysts expect Taiwan's economic growth to slow further in 2019 due to spillover from trade tensions between the United States and China - its two largest trading partners.

"The figures announced today are roughly within expectations mainly because Apple sales fell short of expectations in the fourth quarter," said Kevin Wang, analyst at Taishin Investment Advisory.

Wang, who expects the trade dispute to weigh on Taiwan's exports, is forecasting growth of 1.8-2.0 percent in 2019.

Taiwan's central bank, in minutes released earlier on Thursday, said it expected the economy to grow steadily this year helped by appropriately loose monetary policy.

TECH UNDER PRESSURE

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said it was "not too optimistic" that first quarter orders growth would be strong, and it expected January export orders to decline by 11.8 percent to 14.1 percent from a year earlier.

Export orders often foreshadow actual shipments from Taiwan and other Asian manufacturing economies.

"We expect growth to remain weak over the quarters ahead. On the plus side, domestic demand should strengthen slightly, supported by rapid infrastructure spending. However, export demand will probably soften in the year ahead due to a combination of slower global growth and a downturn in the technology sector," Chang Liu, economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.

At least two of the island's heavyweight companies, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and manufacturer Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, count tech giant Apple Inc as a major customer.

In January, Apple took the rare step of cutting its quarterly sales forecast, with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming slow iPhone sales in China.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has cut full-year investment and forecast its sharpest quarterly revenue fall in a decade for the first quarter, joining a string of tech companies warning of a slowdown in global smartphone demand.

"We are keeping our (growth) forecast for this year at 2 percent, but the risks are to the downside," Chang Liu said.

(Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Jeanny Kao