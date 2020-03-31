Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Taiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 billion - media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:26pm EDT

Taiwan's economic stimulus response to the coronavirus outbreak could reach T$1 trillion ($33.09 billion), Taiwan media reported late on Tuesday citing Premier Su Tseng-chang.

The government is already rolling out a T$60 billion package to help the export-dependent economy, and President Tsai Ing-wen has said another T$40 billion is available.

Su, asked in parliament whether the government would increase that, said the "overall scale will likely be around T$1 trillion", the official Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan's central bank said last month it was making T$200 billion available in loans for small and medium-sized businesses to help them cope with the impact of the virus, and said this week it could increase that if needed.

Tsai is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pFiat Chrysler does not see delay in PSA merger, FIOM union says
RE
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan cancelled - sources
RE
09:47pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to lease space in emergency oil stockpile, after buying plan canceled - sources
RE
09:45p'Very material' contraction likely in Australia due to coronavirus - central bank minutes
RE
09:41pThailand Manufacturing PMI Hits Record Low in March
DJ
09:41pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Dwelling approvals rise in February (Media Release)
PU
09:27pSouth Korea March exports slip as virus hit outweighs surging chip demand
RE
09:26pTaiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 billion - media
RE
09:23pRisk currencies ease, yen firms as investors brace for global downturn
RE
09:23pOil prices mixed, U.S. inventory build-up heightens oversupply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Statement on 2019 fourth interim dividend and 2020 ordinary share dividends
2ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Update on Acquisition of Economic Interest in the ..
3INV METALS INC. : INV METALS : ANNOUNCES UPDATED POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE LOMA LARGA GOLD-COPPER-SIL..
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. backs minimum flights on airline routes in assistance review
5ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group